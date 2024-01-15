Why Nikki Haley's supporters aren’t worried – but excited – about a potential second-place finish in Iowa

Republican presidential candidates made their finals pushes in Iowa this weekend as the state gears up for Monday’s critical caucuses.

Iowa, which kicks off the 2024 GOP primary, could help pick the Republican name on the ballot in November. Yet some voters aren’t putting much stock in the contest.

“This is a caucus. You’re in front of your peers, and you’re not voting on a ballot,” Sanford Owens, 67, told USA TODAY at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's campaign stop in Iowa City Saturday. “They’re probably pre-set for whoever they’re for.”

Owens traveled to Iowa from Portland, Oregon for the caucuses. Unable to participate in Monday’s events as a non-Iowan, Owens said he’s still there to support Haley's presidential bid. He isn't expecting a first-place finish, though.

"I think she’s going to have a good showing, but no I don’t think she going to win. I think Trump will win,” Owens said.

And Owens isn't alone in expecting Haley to clinch second place on Monday.

Haley enters caucus day with a 4-point lead ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll. But she still trails Iowa’s expected winner, former President Donald Trump, by almost 30 percentage points.

Her likely barrel towards a second-place finish is not concerning her most fervent supporters, who came out to see her in treacherous weather that swept below zero degrees.

Ed Tarnowski, a registered Republican, has been a fan of Haley since 2016, he said. The 25 year old came to Iowa this week from Rhode Island for the caucuses.

“I think that momentum matters,” Tarnowski said. “I think she has a real chance of the momentum really changing the state of the race out of Iowa and New Hampshire.”

Tarnowski said he expects the former governor to end second in Iowa but come out on top a week later in the pivotal New Hampshire primary. That could give her a boost ahead of the primary election in her home state of South Carolina.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley takes photos with supporters after a campaign stop Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Jethro's BBQ in Ames, IA.

Other political observers have also predicted Haley's major moment may come later in the 2024 primary cycle – after the Iowa caucus.

"I'm convinced that the momentum is with Nikki Haley,” former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN, before endorsing her. “I think it’s time for the party to get behind Nikki Haley.”

Despite thinking Trump will sail to victory Monday, Hogan said wasn’t concerned given Hawkeye State winners’ poor track record in recent history. For example, former President Donald Trump didn't win the Iowa Caucus in 2016, before ultimately winning the GOP nomination.

Sierra Shoaff, 22, told USA TODAY she has followed Haley’s career for almost a decade, explaining that the former governor is the reason she became interested in politics and studied political science in college. The recent graduate was among a cohort of Texans sporting “Women for Nikki” shirts and fuchsia beads and boas at a Haley event in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday.

Shoaff agreed that what really matters for Haley at this stage is “building momentum.”

“This is the first caucus in the country, so when we go into New Hampshire, even with that second-place win, people will see Nikki has what it takes,” Shoaff said.

