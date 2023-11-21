When is the Republican primary election in my state? A guide to the 2024 schedule

Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY
·2 min read
While the 2024 general election may seem like a distant reality, primary season is just around the corner. With another fierce election cycle already underway, a broad field of candidates on the Republican side are vying for a shot at the Oval Office.

Former President Donald Trump holds a strong lead, despite mounting legal challenges and a noticeable absence at the first three debates. Meanwhile, other candidates like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have struggled to attract the Trump base while distinguishing themselves.

While the different campaigns duke it out, many primary dates have already been set. Here's what you need to know about the Republican primary in your state.

What is a caucus?

Some states hold primaries, while others opt for a caucus. While a primary election is run by state and local governments, a caucus is run by political parties. A traditional primary election resembles the general election with voting taking place via private ballot.

A caucus however involves voters dividing themselves into groups based on the candidate they prefer and arguing for others to join them. At the end of the caucus, the number of members in each group determines how many delegates that candidate gets.

Up for grabs in each caucus and primary is a certain number of delegates. The delegates are sent to each party's national convention, and the candidate with the majority secures the nomination.

January 15

  • Iowa (caucus)

January 23

  • New Hampshire

February 8

  • Nevada (caucus)

  • Virgin Islands (caucus)

February 24

  • South Carolina

February 27

  • Michigan

March 2

  • Idaho (caucus)

  • Missouri (caucus)

March 3

  • Washington D.C.

March 4

  • North Dakota (caucus)

March 5

  • Alabama

  • Alaska (caucus)

  • Arkansas

  • California

  • Colorado

  • Maine

  • Massachusetts

  • Minnesota

  • North Carolina

  • Oklahoma

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Utah (caucus)

  • Vermont

  • Virginia

March 12

  • Georgia

  • Hawaii (caucus)

  • Mississippi

  • Washington

March 19

  • Arizona

  • Florida

  • Illinois

  • Kansas

  • Ohio

March 23

  • Louisiana

April 2

  • Connecticut

  • Delaware

  • New York

  • Rhode Island

  • Wisconsin

April 23

  • Pennsylvania

May 7

  • Indiana

May 14

  • Maryland

  • Nebraska

  • West Virginia

May 21

  • Kentucky

  • Oregon

June 4

  • Montana

  • New Jersey

  • New Mexico

  • South Dakota

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Republican primary schedule: When the election is in your state

