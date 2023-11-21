When is the Republican primary election in my state? A guide to the 2024 schedule
While the 2024 general election may seem like a distant reality, primary season is just around the corner. With another fierce election cycle already underway, a broad field of candidates on the Republican side are vying for a shot at the Oval Office.
Former President Donald Trump holds a strong lead, despite mounting legal challenges and a noticeable absence at the first three debates. Meanwhile, other candidates like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have struggled to attract the Trump base while distinguishing themselves.
While the different campaigns duke it out, many primary dates have already been set. Here's what you need to know about the Republican primary in your state.
What is a caucus?
Some states hold primaries, while others opt for a caucus. While a primary election is run by state and local governments, a caucus is run by political parties. A traditional primary election resembles the general election with voting taking place via private ballot.
A caucus however involves voters dividing themselves into groups based on the candidate they prefer and arguing for others to join them. At the end of the caucus, the number of members in each group determines how many delegates that candidate gets.
Up for grabs in each caucus and primary is a certain number of delegates. The delegates are sent to each party's national convention, and the candidate with the majority secures the nomination.
January 15
Iowa (caucus)
January 23
New Hampshire
February 8
Nevada (caucus)
Virgin Islands (caucus)
February 24
South Carolina
February 27
Michigan
March 2
Idaho (caucus)
Missouri (caucus)
March 3
Washington D.C.
March 4
North Dakota (caucus)
March 5
Alabama
Alaska (caucus)
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Maine
Massachusetts
Minnesota
North Carolina
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Utah (caucus)
Vermont
Virginia
March 12
Georgia
Hawaii (caucus)
Mississippi
Washington
March 19
Arizona
Florida
Illinois
Kansas
Ohio
March 23
Louisiana
April 2
Connecticut
Delaware
New York
Rhode Island
Wisconsin
April 23
Pennsylvania
May 7
Indiana
May 14
Maryland
Nebraska
West Virginia
May 21
Kentucky
Oregon
June 4
Montana
New Jersey
New Mexico
South Dakota
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Republican primary schedule: When the election is in your state