When is the Republican primary election in my state? A guide to the 2024 schedule

While the 2024 general election may seem like a distant reality, primary season is just around the corner. With another fierce election cycle already underway, a broad field of candidates on the Republican side are vying for a shot at the Oval Office.

Former President Donald Trump holds a strong lead, despite mounting legal challenges and a noticeable absence at the first three debates. Meanwhile, other candidates like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have struggled to attract the Trump base while distinguishing themselves.

While the different campaigns duke it out, many primary dates have already been set. Here's what you need to know about the Republican primary in your state.

What is a caucus?

Some states hold primaries, while others opt for a caucus. While a primary election is run by state and local governments, a caucus is run by political parties. A traditional primary election resembles the general election with voting taking place via private ballot.

A caucus however involves voters dividing themselves into groups based on the candidate they prefer and arguing for others to join them. At the end of the caucus, the number of members in each group determines how many delegates that candidate gets.

Up for grabs in each caucus and primary is a certain number of delegates. The delegates are sent to each party's national convention, and the candidate with the majority secures the nomination.

January 15

Iowa (caucus)

January 23

New Hampshire

February 8

Nevada (caucus)

Virgin Islands (caucus)

February 24

South Carolina

February 27

Michigan

March 2

Idaho (caucus)

Missouri (caucus)

March 3

Washington D.C.

March 4

North Dakota (caucus)

March 5

Alabama

Alaska (caucus)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah (caucus)

Vermont

Virginia

March 12

Georgia

Hawaii (caucus)

Mississippi

Washington

March 19

Arizona

Florida

Illinois

Kansas

Ohio

March 23

Louisiana

April 2

Connecticut

Delaware

New York

Rhode Island

Wisconsin

April 23

Pennsylvania

May 7

Indiana

May 14

Maryland

Nebraska

West Virginia

May 21

Kentucky

Oregon

June 4

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

South Dakota

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Republican primary schedule: When the election is in your state