When is the next presidential election? Who is running for president in 2024, when to vote

There is seldom a stronger civic tradition in the United States than filling out a ballot every four years to elect a president. The next presidential election will mark America's 60th presidential contest.

What will it look like? The details remain to be seen. Only one major candidate has announced plans to run, and dynamics in each of the country's two major political parties continue to evolve.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the next presidential election, one thing is for sure – on the first Tuesday of November 2024 the public will once again face a choice: who best represents the country? Here's what you should know:

Ballot box

Voting rights in the United States: A state-by-state analysis

USA TODAY Voting Rights Project: How we did it

When is the next presidential election?

Nov. 5, 2024.

Presidential elections are held in the United States every four years. The last one was in 2020, so the next contest for the highest office in the nation will be in 2024.

U.S. legal code dictates that federal elections be held "the Tuesday next after the 1st Monday in November." Presidential elections and congressional midterm elections are always held in even numbered years (e.g. 2016, 2018, 2020.)

Poll shows Trump lagging: Donald Trump’s Republican support erodes in Iowa, even as many remain committed

Republican loyalty pledge: RNC chair says 2024 GOP candidates must sign pledge to participate in debates

Who is running for president in 2024?

Three Republicans – former President Donald Trump, ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy biotech entrepreneur – already have announced. Biden is expected to run for reelection as well.

While predictions abound, it is not yet clear who the other contenders will be in the 2024 presidential contest though the GOP field is expected to get fairly crowded.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are expected to throw their hat in the Republican ring — both have made recent visits to Iowa, where the GOP's first primary contest will being held.

Story continues

On the Democratic side, Marianne Williamson, an author and spiritual leader is the first to announce her candidacy, running on a progressive platform.

Nikki Haley 2024? Former governor on White House campaign: 'Why not me?'

Stay up to date on political news: Sign up for our OnPolitics newsletter

Is Trump running in 2024?

Yes.

In an event at his Mar-A-Lago beach club on Nov. 15, the former president announced his plans to run. His campaign has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission confirming those plans.

'I won't even think about leaving': Trump at CPAC says indictment wouldn't push him out of 2024 race

2024 presidential race has a new player: A special counsel investigating Donald Trump

When did Biden take office?

Biden was sworn into office Jan. 20, 2021.

The date of the inauguration is the same with each presidential election, taking place the 20th of January – as required by the U.S. Constitution which set the date in 1933.

When was Joe Biden elected?

The last presidential election was Nov. 3, 2020.

While this was ultimately the election that made Joe Biden president, his win was not confirmed by most mainstream media outlets until Nov. 7, after four days of vote counting.

How often is there a vote for a new president?

Americans vote for a new president every four years, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

That vote does not always result in a ''new'' president, of course. There have been many presidents who served more than one four-year term. In fact, before presidents were limited to eight years in office, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times. He served three consecutive terms in the White House before dying on April 12, 1945, in the middle of his fourth.

What are the requirements to be president?

The Constitution spells out just three requirements to hold the presidency. To become president, you must:

Be at least 35 years old

Have been born in the United States

Have lived in the U.S. for at least fourteen years

Just Curious?: Your everyday questions, answered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the next presidential election? What to know about 2024 race