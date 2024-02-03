5.1 magnitude earthquake near Oklahoma City felt in 5 states, USGS says

The Oklahoma City area felt a magnitude 5.1 earthquake late Friday followed by a series of aftershocks.

Around 11:24 p.m. local time, the earthquake struck near Prague, about 63 miles east of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey. It had a depth just under 2 miles. A series of smaller earthquakes, as large as 3.5 magnitude, were felt in the area.

State Seismologist Jake Walter said he expected more aftershocks to continue in the coming days. The 5.1-earthquake happened on the same fault as a 2011 earthquake in Prague that was a magnitude 5.7, he said on social media.

The U.S. Geological Survey indicated the earthquake was felt across much of Oklahoma, including in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, and across state lines in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and parts of Texas. The USGS said earthquakes east of the Rockies, while less frequent than in the West, are typically felt over larger areas.

In mid-January, the Oklahoma City area experienced a 4.1 earthquake, with a depth of 4.1 miles, amid a series of quakes along a fault line near the Northeast Edmond Gas and Oil Field.

The state has seen an uptick in earthquakes in recent years, many of which have derived from human activity, including oil and natural gas production.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Oklahoma City area, felt in 5 states