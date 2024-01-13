Oklahoma City-area hit by 4.1-magnitude earthquake Saturday, one of several in Oklahoma

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook central Oklahoma early Saturday morning following a slightly stronger earthquake the night before and amid a series of smaller quakes.

The earthquake occurred just after 5:30 a.m. local time about 19 miles north of Oklahoma City, near the Northeast Edmond Gas and Oil Field. The quake, which had a depth of about 4.1 miles, was part of a series of several earthquakes clustered together Friday and Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Oklahomans on social media posted about feeling quakes, The Oklahoman, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

On Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Geological Survey said in a statement that there have been reports of strong shaking in the immediate area and across Oklahoma City.

State officials warned residents to secure valuables that might shake during possible strong aftershocks and to practice "Drop, Cover, and Hold On."

On Friday night a 4.4-magnitude quake had an epicenter about a mile away from the Saturday morning earthquake. The USGS recorded a 2.7-magnitude quake in the area on Saturday morning too.

USGS on Saturday revised the reported magnitude of the Saturday morning quake down to 4.1 from a previous estimate of 4.4.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.4 - 6 km ENE of Edmond, Oklahoma https://t.co/8l4ufg0nR5 — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 13, 2024

