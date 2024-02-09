5.7 earthquake reported on big island of Hawaii

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the big island of Hawaii on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was detected near Pāhala, on Hawaii's southern coast, just after 10 a.m. local time, early indicators show. The USGS recorded several aftershocks following the larger quake, which was originally listed at magnitude 6.3. It had a depth of nearly 22.9 miles.

Oklahoma quake: 5.1 magnitude earthquake near Oklahoma City felt in 5 states, USGS says

Residents on the island said vases and photos fell from shelves. The earthquake could be felt as far west as Oahu, a few islands over, according to USGS tracking.

The federal Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami warning at this time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USGS reports 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Hawaii