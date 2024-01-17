5 Broome County residents struck by tractor-trailer, killed on I-81 in Lackawanna County

Five Broome County residents were killed Tuesday when they were struck by a tractor-trailer while traveling on Interstate 81 in the Scranton area.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-81 between the Scott and East Denton exits in Scott Township, according to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland.

A minivan carrying four women went out of control and struck the median barrier during inclement weather, Rowland said.

A fifth woman who was in a trailing vehicle pulled over to assist, when a tractor-trailer struck the minivan and all five women, who were standing outside the vehicle, he said.

Rowland confirmed all five victims were from Broome County, but as of Wednesday morning no names had been released.

More information about the crash is expected to be released soon, he said.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

