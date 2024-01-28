5 killed in Juárez funeral vigil attack; narco-banner, body left on highway

Five people, including possibly a boy of about 10 years of age, were killed by gunmen who attacked a funeral vigil for a homicide victim late Friday night at a home in Juárez.

Mourners were holding a vigil for a person who had been killed days earlier when armed men arrived in two cars and a pickup and opened fire outside a home on Alanis street and Libiano Galaviz streets in the Heroes de la Revolucion neighborhood next to the Juárez airport, El Heraldo de Juárez reported.

The mass killing was part of continuing cycles of violence believed to be linked to fighting among drug gangs that has left more than 100 dead in Juárez in the first month of 2024. There had been more than a dozen killings over the weekend.

There were more than 1,100 murders in Juárez in 2023.

A narco-banner with a message from the New Juárez Drug Cartel was hanged from a highway overpass south of Juárez displayed above the body of a suspected member of the Sinaloa drug cartel, according to news reports.

The dead man was believed to be Jose Domingo Carrera Bermudez, known as "El 010," an alleged member of the Sinaloa cartel from the southern part of the state of Chihuahua, who had been abducted in Parral last August, El Sol de Parral newspaper reported.

Next to the body were large blue plastic storage containers (like the kind available at hardware stores) supposedly filled with more than 300 kilos (660 pounds) of various drugs in an attempt to send a message, according to gruesome blurred photos from the scene accompanying some news accounts.

The banner stated the exact weights of "fentanyl, china white, M-30 pills and crystal" that were supposedly inside the containers with a mocking note to state police saying in Spanish "this is the total, don't go stealing it or don't know (forget) how to count. In this state, we don't allow this trash. We are not dying of hunger to traffic in this drug."

The banner was signed with the acronym "NCDJ," meaning the New Juárez Drug Cartel.

