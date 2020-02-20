5 takeaways from the Democratic debate in Nevada

The quickened pace of the Democratic presidential primary brought six candidates together in Las Vegas on Wednesday night for the ninth debate of the cycle, just days before Nevada holds its caucuses. It marked the first presidential debate for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has avoided the early states but couldn’t avoid his competitors’ fire on the debate stage. Whether it was Bloomberg’s presence or the understanding time might be running out for some of the campaigns, this was the most contentious Democratic debate of the cycle by a wide margin.

Here are five takeaways from the Vegas debate:

1. Knives out

Mario Tama/Getty Images More

Since the Democratic debates started back in June, they have been largely cordial and focused on policy. But on Wednesday night, with delegate-rich Super Tuesday less than two weeks away and the sense that Sen. Bernie Sanders might be pulling away from the pack, the candidates unloaded on one another. Many presidential contenders had protested the elimination of the donor requirement that would have likely kept the self-funding Bloomberg off the stage, but they seemed to relish the opportunity to go after the billionaire who has been blanketing the airwaves of Super Tuesday states with ads.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren led the attacks against Bloomberg but also worked to contrast her record with the others on stage. The long-simmering hostility between Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar boiled over multiple times. Sanders, meanwhile, dealt with questions about democratic socialism, his health troubles and his aggressive supporters, which his opponents have tried to turn into a campaign issue.

2. A rough debut for Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg. (Bridget Bennett AFP via Getty Images) More

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against, a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,’ and, no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren to open the debate, the beginning of what could easily be described as a pummeling of Bloomberg.

Joe Biden hit on Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policing policy that disproportionately targeted minorities and on his comments calling Obamacare “a disgrace.” Sanders pointed out that Bloomberg endorsed George W. Bush in 2004 and said his personal fortune, which is estimated to be roughly $60 billion, was immoral. “Let’s put forward somebody who’s actually a Democrat,” added Buttigieg.

Bloomberg pushed back, but his worst moment came in a discussion of the nondisclosure agreements the many women who had sued him and his company for sexism had signed. Under pressure from Warren and Biden, Bloomberg refused to say he would dissolve the agreements and used some indelicate language in describing the situation.

“We have a very few nondisclosure agreements, none of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told. These were agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that’s up to them,” he said, adding, “They were made consensually and they have every right to expect that they will stay private.”

3. Aggressive Elizabeth Warren