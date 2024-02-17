9 Coachella Valley high schools face off at the annual Academic WorldQuest competition

The county's commission on children and families, known as First 5 Riverside County, is accepting nominations through Wednesday, Feb. 21 for its annual Champion for Children Award honoring those who make a difference in the lives of children.

Solange Signoret, the youngest recipient of the award, said she hopes the recognition inspires the awardees to persist in their commitment to serving the community.

Also in this week's education news round-up: Two students from Shadow Hills High School's speech and debate club took top honors in a contest hosted by the Rotary Club of Indio; a team of four students from Palm Desert High School battled for first place at the 19th annual Academic WorldQuest competition; 11 high school seniors earned $2,000 college scholarships from the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival; and our weekly scholarship spotlight.

Nine Coachella Valley high schools battle it out at the 19th annual Academic WorldQuest competition

The 2024 WorldQuest champions from Palm Desert High School. From left to right: Tilda Rector, Kiamehr Karagah, Sareen Bhakta and Shaurya Mahajan.

After competing in five individual rounds and for more than two hours, four students from Palm Desert High School — Sareen Bhakta, Kiamehr Karagah, Shaurya Mahajan and Tilda Rector — emerged as the champions at the 19th annual Academic WorldQuest competition. The team will move on to the National Academic WorldQuest Competition in April.

Second place honors went to Xavier College Prep in Palm Desert and third place to Rancho Mirage High School. Scholarships were awarded to each student in the top three teams. The most improved award went to Palm Springs High School.

Held in the Indian Wells Theater at Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus, the Aztecs were among nine local high schools who were tested on their knowledge of the world's affairs; the topics range from NATO to artificial intelligence.

Every child needs a champion; nominate difference makers from Riverside County by Wednesday, Feb. 21

Boo2Bullying ambassadors Solange Signoret speaks at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School.

First 5 Riverside County honors the people and organizations whose leadership and advocacy is dedicated towards improving the lives of young children and their families with the annual Champion for Children Award. Nominations are welcome through Wednesday, Feb. 21. Recipients will be granted a $1,000 sponsorship in support of a community event of their choice.

Solange Signoret — who was recognized as the youngest Champion for Children in 2022 — has been a staunch anti-bullying advocate with the Palm Springs-based nonprofit Boo2Bullying since she was 11 years old.

The 18-year-old college freshman, now studying music theater in New York, can still recall the taunts she began to internalize as a child from peers who bullied her simply because she was adopted. She eventually built up the courage to share with her mom, Silvia, what she was experiencing.

While the situation was subsequently resolved in the principal's office, she also learned her bully was going through their own problems. In that moment, she learned what empathy meant.

"You always have to have empathy for anyone's state of being," Signoret said. "And to be quite honest, I didn't like it at first because at the end of the day, I was like, 'Well, you were rude to me. This was not okay. You put me into a shell.'"

As a youth ambassador for Boo2Bullying, she learned how to transform the negativity she was holding onto into something positive by visiting schools to educate kids how to stand up and speak out about bullying.

"When you're not teaching kids how to use their voice," Signoret said, "then they don't know how to properly communicate their feelings and what is going on."

All it takes is one step, she said, to uplift others: "It's the positivity and authenticity that really radiates out of somebody when they're doing something they love."

Shadow Hills High School speech and debate students showcase their zeal for public speaking

Two students from Shadow Hills High School's speech and debate team emerged as the top winners at the Rotary Club of Indio's Four-Way Test Speech contest. From left to right: Khristina Clous, Sue Steding, Dennis Sheehan, Alex Zuniga, Savannah Vela, Cathy Niederkorn, Elizabeth Tucker and Monika Ujkic.

In early February, the Rotary Club of Indio hosted its Four-Way Test Speech Contest, a competition that invites high school students to prepare a 5- to 7-minute speech. Not only is it an opportunity to develop public speaking skills, but students are also vying for a cash prize.

"Our club chooses to sponsor and help manage the contest as a way of helping young men and women understand, appreciate and live the high ethical standards to which Rotarians aspire in everything we think, say and do," said Dennis Sheehan, who serves as the youth service chair, in an email. "And rather than simply recite the four-way test, living it every day helps make the world a better place."

Savannah Vela, a junior at Shadow Hills High School in Indio, claimed first place with her speech on the perils of fake news and clickbait in journalism. Vela is now set to compete at the Rotary District competition in March. Alex Zuniga, also a junior at SHHS, earned second place with his presentation on the ethics of mass surveillance by the United States government.

In an email forwarded by the Rotary Club of Indio, the students' speech and debate club adviser, Khristina Clous, said the event was "a significant milestone as the first post-COVID contest," pointing out that there are currently no high school debate clubs actively participating in the Coachella Valley.

"We are all feeling as if something good occurred ... and we have no place to go, except onward and upward," wrote Sheehan.

Local high school seniors earn college scholarships from Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival

Fairgoers spin around on a racecar-themed ride during the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival in Indio, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Eleven graduating high school seniors landed $2,000 college scholarships from the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival, which rolls into town from Feb. 16 to 25 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio.

From whimsical carnival rides to the belly-busting fair foods, the students will also enjoy season passes to the date fest — and they'll be participants in the Presidents' Day Parade on Monday.

"Butler Amusements, Pickering Events, and the Bailey-Findley Foundation are pleased to award scholarships to each of these deserving Class of 2024 seniors," said Dawn Pickering, who served as the scholarship coordinator, in a statement. "Our goal with the scholarships is to honor and emphasize exceptional student achievement."

The scholarship recipients from across Riverside County — five of whom attend public schools in Coachella Valley — are as follows:

Nicolle Aguilar, Cathedral City High School

Hayleigh Bracht, Beaumont High School

Ethaniel Draper, La Quinta High School

Adriana Figueroa, Palm Springs High School

Carolina Gomez, Beaumont High School

Elina Kuang, Murrieta Mesa High School

An Nguyen, Martin Luther King High School

Lauryn Singh, Arlington High School

Logan Stendel, Palm Desert High School

Alana Stoudenmire, Woodcrest Christian High School

Katie Xin, Palm Desert High School

Scholarship Spotlight: OneFuture application open for Coachella Valley high school seniors and undergraduates

OneFuture Coachella Valley — an organization dedicated to partnering local students with local businesses, nonprofits and cities with career opportunities in health — has opened its college scholarship application to Coachella Valley students so "that students may work less and focus more on completing their education."

Students may earn up to $2,500 for community college or up to $5,000 towards a four-year university. Interested applicants must be pursuing an associate's or a bachelor's degree; however, there is a preference for students majoring in healthcare, hospitality, clean tech, as well as arts, media and entertainment.

The application is due by Friday, March 29. Since 2009, OneFuture and its local partners have awarded more than $17 million in scholarships to more than 2,600 students.

For more information: Visit onefuturecv.c2nav.com

