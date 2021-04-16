A pair of 'pro-police' GOP bills in Missouri draw scrutiny from free speech advocates

Marquise Francis
·National Reporter & Producer
·7 min read

Republican lawmakers in Missouri are looking to pass two bills this month that they say better protect both residents and law enforcement officers from “violent protesters.”

But critics say the measures will curtail the free speech rights of protesters, and effectively act as retaliation against demonstrators following the racial unrest surrounding the police killings of Black Americans such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Missouri state Senate bills S.B. 26 and S.B. 66 aim to expand penalties for protesters obstructing traffic or vandalizing monuments and make it harder to cut police budgets, among other things. But progressive activists say that instead of quelling protests, these bills will only rile up more people.

“Coupled together, this legislation will ironically and rightfully bring on more protests as we continually and indefensibly fail to hold bad officers accountable and ignore those voices in the streets fighting for civil rights,” Sara Baker, policy director of the ACLU of Missouri, told Yahoo News.

Baker described the “anti-protest bills” as “nothing new in Missouri.”

“After the Ferguson uprising [in 2014], our state Legislature moved swiftly to file a slew of legislative attempts to silence Black and brown voices calling for justice,” Baker said. “At the same time, the Legislature moved to give police officers special, enhanced protections — further eroding community trust.”

Police advance through a cloud of tear gas toward demonstrators protesting the killing of teenager Michael Brown on August 17, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Police in Ferguson, Mo., on Aug. 17, 2014, advance through a cloud of tear gas toward demonstrators protesting the killing of Michael Brown. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

S.B. 66, the more contentious bill of the two, initially contained a proposal giving immunity to individuals who run over protesters, effectively granting the “stand your ground” defense to vehicles. That plan has since been removed.

The parts that remain include an amendment to the current law that would impose a misdemeanor charge on individual protesters who block traffic, while those who join an unlawful assembly face felony charges on the same level as rioting.

Republican state Sen. Rick Brattin, who proposed S.B. 66, said that protesters’ rights do not extend to blocking traffic.

“To think that your right to protest enables you the right to stop traffic and literally stop people’s ability to move about freely in this nation is a gross misunderstanding of our constitutional rights,” Brattin said in a committee hearing on Jan. 25.

The bill also prevents municipalities from decreasing their law enforcement budgets by more than 12 percent relative to the proposed budgets of other departments in a given municipality. Many see this last part as a response to the “defund the police” movement, which encouraged communities to restructure police budgets by investing more in community-oriented services.

But Brattin said the legislation’s purpose is to protect law enforcement. He declined to comment directly to Yahoo News, but offered a previous statement on the bill’s intent.

“Our men and women in law enforcement are on the frontline of our communities, keeping us safe and protecting our families,” the statement said. “The Defund the Police movement is a dangerous experiment that will lead to more violent crime and hurt the very communities it claims to help.”

A demonstrator shakes hands with a police officer during a protest on May 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
A demonstrator shakes hands with a police officer during a protest in Kansas City, Mo., on May 31, 2020. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Law professor John Inazu of Washington University in St. Louis believes the proposed restrictions in S.B. 66 go too far.

“This is a very draconian piece of legislation that is doing far more than it needs to do,” Inazu said to Student Life, the university’s independent paper.

Inazu, citing the 2014 death of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a white officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, argues that officials don’t understand the law “as it’s written.”

“There were federal court proceedings where federal judges were asked questions on how law enforcement was enforcing the unlawful assembly provisions, and they were not able to answer under oath what those provisions are,” Inazu said.

“I have asked law enforcement officials, ‘How do you know when an assembly is unlawful?’ They’ve told me, ‘When the assembly is peaceable we allow it, and when it turns non-peaceable, we shut it down.’ But that’s not what the statute says.”

Current Missouri law requires that at least seven people agree to violate the law and use “force or violence” in order for police officers to deem an assembly unlawful.

But some Missouri law enforcement officials believe setting new “parameters” will make things better for all.

“This is a way to protect everybody's free speech," said Jay Schroeder, a spokesperson for the St. Louis County police union and the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police. “I think it's basically just to set some parameters for people to peacefully protest and protect everyone involved in the protest.”

“The right to peacefully protest is a vital constitutional protection,” Brattin, the state senator, added. “But destroying property and violating other citizens’ constitutional rights is not peacefully protesting. It creates dangerous situations and is often used to intimidate and silence others who disagree.”

Protesters raise their hands in the middle of a roadway on August 17, 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri. (Getty Images)
Protesters in Ferguson, Mo., on Aug. 17, 2014. (Getty Images)

The other bill moving through the state Legislature, S.B. 26, which has already passed in the Senate, would create a “law enforcement bill of rights” for officers under investigation. It would shield police more than ordinary civilians by adding protections for those who are under investigation or questioned in a way that could result in disciplinary action or dismissal. The bill also allows for citizens to sue cities that cut police budgets.

Republican state Sen. Bill Eigel, who proposed the bill, said it was inspired by local demonstrations last June in which protesters blocked Interstate 70 in St. Charles, Mo. The incident created a logjam of traffic and a complex issue for officers, something Eigel called a “teachable moment.”

“There is no right that you or I have that can come at the expense of the physical safety of our fellow citizens,” Eigel said, adding that S.B. 26 addresses the “chaos that ensues” when protesters block roadways.

But social justice activists say protest doesn’t come without disruption.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a criminal justice activist and chairman of a St. Louis jails task force, recalls being arrested several times in the past while participating in civil disobedience. If this bill had been law decades ago, Gray believes, he would have spent significantly more time in jail than he did.

“I will go to jail again if I feel that we have to go to that extreme,” Gray said. “These types of bills force us to the edge.”

"I grew up in an era where I watched Black people being sprayed by water hoses for protesting. Dogs being sicced on them for protesting," said John Bowman, president of the St. Louis chapter of the NAACP, at one of the hearings for S.B. 26. “I hate to see that we are moving towards using legislative actions not only to circumvent the will of the voters but to silence voters.”

Protesters and police officers in St. Louis, Missouri stare each other down on September 16, 2017. (Getty Images)
Protesters and police officers stare each other down on Sept. 16, 2017, in St. Louis. (Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the country, similar legislation that restricts protesting has passed in the last few years. In South Dakota, S.B. 176, which became law in 2020, enables officials to prohibit protests of more than 20 people on public lands in certain circumstances. In Tennessee, S.B. 902, which passed in 2018, imposes a fine on protesters who obstruct an emergency vehicle from accessing a street or highway. And in Oklahoma, H.B. 1123, which took effect in 2017, punishes protesters who willfully trespass on “critical infrastructure.”

While the proponents of Missouri’s S.B. 26 and S.B. 66 say the bills aim to increase protection of citizens at times of heightened tension, free speech advocates contend that the laws violate Americans’ First Amendment rights. Both bills currently sit in the Missouri Legislature awaiting action.

“S.B. 26 will broaden the definition of ‘unlawful assembly’ to the point that it will damage First Amendment rights,” Mo Del Villar, policy associate of the ACLU of Missouri, wrote in a letter to the Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee, provided to Yahoo News.

“S.B. 66 creates new crimes and enhances existing penalties in a direct attempt to limit speech,” Villar wrote in another letter. “S.B. 66 is a threat to constitutional values.”

Cover thumbnail photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images (3)

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats move reparations bill out of committee in historic vote

    In a party-line vote on Wednesday, Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee voted to recommend the creation of a commission to consider reparations for the Black descendants of U.S. slaves.

  • ‘Broken promise’: Biden’s backtrack on refugees still slammed by advocates

    Democrats were up in arms over the White House’s refugee policy. The administration’s attempt to clarify hasn’t repaired all the damage.

  • On guns and the pandemic, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan epitomizes a maximalist position on 'liberty'

    On Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan's aggressive questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci seemed to epitomize the partisan divide between individual liberties as defined by the Constitution and public health measures that have been enforced in an attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

  • They're the military's most elite. In secret online groups, some spew racism, conspiracies.

    NBC News reviewed posts from four private, secret Facebook groups that describe themselves as solely for current and former special operations forces.

  • Adam Toledo's death renews calls to review foot chase practices

    Toledo's shooting — which occurred after a police foot chase — places new scrutiny on police use of force after chasing suspects.

  • Why Amazon's Workers Sided With the Company Over a Union

    When Graham Brooks received his ballot in early February asking whether he wanted to form a union at the Amazon warehouse in Alabama where he works, he did not hesitate. He marked the NO box and mailed the ballot in. After almost six years of working as a reporter at nearby newspapers, Brooks, 29, makes about $1.55 more an hour at Amazon and is optimistic he can move up. “I personally didn’t see the need for a union,” he said. “If I was being treated differently, I may have voted differently.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Brooks is one of almost 1,800 employees who handed Amazon a runaway victory in the company’s hardest-fought battle to keep unions out of its warehouses. The result — announced last week, with 738 workers voting to form a union — dealt a crushing blow to labor and Democrats when conditions appeared ripe for them to make advances. For some workers at the warehouse, like Brooks, the minimum wage of $15 an hour is more than they made in previous jobs and provided a powerful incentive to side with the company. Amazon’s health insurance, which kicks in on the first day of employment, also encouraged loyalty, workers said. Carla Johnson, 44, said she had learned she had brain cancer just a few months after starting work last year at the warehouse, which is in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon’s health care covered her treatment. “I was able to come in day one with benefits, and that could have possibly made the difference in life or death,” Johnson said at a press event that Amazon organized after the vote. Patricia Rivera, who worked at the Bessemer warehouse from September until January, said many of her co-workers in their 20s or younger had opposed the union because they felt pressured by Amazon’s anti-union campaign and felt that the wages and benefits were solid. “For a younger person, it’s the most money they ever made,” said Rivera, who would have voted in favor of the union had she stayed. “I give them credit. They start you out and you get insurance right away.” Rivera left Amazon because she felt she was not adequately compensated for time she had to take off while quarantining after exposure to COVID-19 at work, she said. Amazon, in a statement after the election, said, “We’re not perfect, but we’re proud of our team and what we offer, and will keep working to get better every day.” Other workers said in interviews that they or their co-workers did not trust unions or had confidence in Amazon’s anti-union message that the workers could change the company from within. Often, in explaining their position, they echoed the arguments that Amazon had made in mandatory meetings, where it stressed its pay, raised doubts about what a union could guarantee and said benefits could be reduced if workers unionized. When a union representative called her about the vote, Johnson said, he could not answer a pointed question about what the union could promise to deliver. “He hung up on me,” she said. “If you try to sell me something, I need you to be able to sell that product.” Danny Eafford, 59, said he had taken every opportunity to tell co-workers at the warehouse that he strongly opposed the union, arguing that it would not improve their situation. He said he had told colleagues about how a union let him down when he lost a job years ago at the Postal Service. His job, which involves ordering cardboard, tape and other supplies, did not make him eligible to cast a ballot. But when the company offered “VOTE NO” pins, he gladly put one on his safety vest. “The union’s job is not to keep you; it is to keep everybody,” he said he had told colleagues. “If you are looking for the individual help, it will not be there.” J.C. Thompson, 43, said he believed a commitment by management to improve the workplace over the next 100 days, a promise made during the company’s campaign. He had joined other anti-union workers in pushing Amazon to better train employees and to educate managers on anti-bias techniques. “We’re going to do everything that we can to address those issues,” Thompson said. He appeared with Johnson at the Amazon event. Pastor George Matthews of New Life Interfaith Ministries said numerous members of his congregation worked at the warehouse, just a few miles away, and had expressed gratitude for the job. But he was still surprised and disappointed that more did not vote to unionize, even in the traditionally anti-union South, given how hard they described the work as being. In talking with congregants, Matthews said, he has come to believe that workers were too scared to push for more and risk what they have. “You don’t want to turn over the proverbial apple cart because those apples are sweet — larger than the apples I had before — so you don’t mess with it,” he said. With its mandatory meetings and constant messaging, Amazon used its advantages to run a more successful campaign than the union, said Alex Colvin, dean of Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. “We know campaigns change positions,” he said. Stuart Appelbaum, president of the retail workers union that led the organizing effort, cited several factors to explain the loss beyond Amazon’s anti-union efforts. He pointed to the high rate of turnover among employees, estimating that up to 25% of Amazon workers who would have been eligible to vote in early January had left by the end of voting in late March — potentially more than the company’s entire margin of victory. Appelbaum surmised that people who had left would have been more likely to support the union because they were typically less satisfied with their jobs. Brooks said that on the previous Friday, he saw eight or 10 new faces in the area where he worked. “I was told they were day three employees,” he said, “and I noticed a few more today.” Many of the workers at the warehouse have complaints about Amazon, wanting shorter hours or less obtrusive monitoring of their production. Brooks and others said they wished their 10-hour shift had a break period longer than 30 minutes because in the vast warehouse, they can spend almost half their break just walking to and from the lunchroom. Turnout for the vote was low, at only about half of all eligible workers, suggesting that neither Amazon nor the union had overwhelming support. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive, said Thursday in his annual letter to investors that the outcome in Bessemer did not bring him “comfort.” “It’s clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees — a vision for their success,” he wrote. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Experts sound alarm about coronavirus and youth sports before summer

    Although the U.S. is seeing a record number of COVID-19 vaccinations, the nation is still seeing an uptick in cases. And of particular concern among health experts is the recent increase in cases among teens and children.

  • What to Know About Migrant Children in San Diego

    In recent weeks, thousands of children have crossed the southern border, traveling without parents, in pursuit of safety and security in the United States. The surge has created one of the Biden administration’s biggest political challenges yet, as my colleagues have reported. It is also an urgent logistical trial, not just for the federal government but also for the local leaders and network of nonprofit organizations that have been called upon to help shelter the young migrants. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times One of the first places to open its doors to the children was the San Diego Convention Center. Earlier this week, I talked with San Diego’s mayor, Todd Gloria, about conditions there and about the role that local leaders can play in addressing what he described as a humanitarian emergency. Here’s our conversation, lightly edited and condensed: So first, I’m hoping you can talk a bit about how San Diego got involved — what was the call like from the federal government? I was living my life on a Saturday and I got this call. My predecessor had converted the convention center into a temporary homeless shelter. The weekend of that call, I was preparing to go and observe the relocation of these unsheltered San Diegans to other city-operated shelters that had been shut down during the pandemic. So in my mind, I thought, “Yeah, we have a convention center that’s going to be available starting Monday.” A number of years ago, San Diego adopted a “Welcoming City” policy. It was time to take those policies and make them real. We started welcoming children about a week later. What kind of capacity is there at the convention center? And about how long are children staying there? Our capacity based on social distancing is 1,450 children. And we’re about there right now. We’ve been receiving children on a daily basis. That first day we got about 500 kids. As the children come forward, they’re treating them uniquely. Some kids have extreme health issues and need to be transferred to medical facilities. Some of the children have arrived and are pregnant, and it’s just not an appropriate setting for them. The average stay is expected to be about 30 days, our federal partners have told me. That’s a period of time to establish contact with family members or sponsors, verify identities. The concerns around labor and human trafficking are significant — we’re doing our due diligence to make sure that doesn’t happen. Can you describe what the conditions are like at the site? As the mayor of the city, it’s important to me that they meet the high standards that I expect of someone operating in that building. We’re not going to have any chain link fencing. We’re not going to have any tin foil blankets. The conditions there are far superior to what I’ve seen where these children were previously located in immigration detention or in custody. But it’s not a home, right? It looks like a convention center, with a lot of cots clustered in groups of 50. There’s stuff around the perimeter, like tables for crafts. When I was there on a Sunday morning, they were making bracelets with beads. The San Diego Loyal soccer team donated some soccer equipment. There are some classrooms on the second floor. Rady Children’s Hospital is on-site. It’s staffed by federal employees, county employees and nonprofit partners led by South Bay Community Services. What would you say to constituents or anyone, really, who says these are inhumane conditions for children? Or, conversely, that they don’t want San Diego to pay to take care of them? Have you heard comments like that? I’ve heard, “I don’t want city resources going to that.” But this is on the federal government’s dime. The only city resources in this is our convention center, which is a public asset and it would not be used if it weren’t for this. You can’t have a major convention in California right now. When we have a need that involves children, why would you leave that asset unutilized? Why would you let the workers who work there stay on unemployment when we can put them to work helping care for these children? When people are hurting, you have to take action. No one, I think, feels this situation is ideal. But if you want to wait until this gets fixed, that means leaving children in absolutely unacceptable conditions. So I didn’t hesitate to say yes. The County of San Diego did not hesitate to say yes. How long do you anticipate being able to do this? What’s the endgame? Our lease with the federal government goes until July 15. And we we’ve been very clear on that. When I said yes, to my knowledge the only city doing this kind of operation was Dallas. Subsequently, there have been other cities to either raise the hand and volunteer, like Long Beach, or I think there are others in negotiation. The inventory of shelter options is growing. That gives me some confidence. This is an emergency response posture. But the federal government is sheltering thousands of children on any given day. Some of that, it seems, was really diminished or undermined during the Trump administration. So it isn’t to the scale that the current situation demands. What I see is our partners at the Department of Health and Human Services working to grow that existing network of non-congregate settings, which are better than these large-scale operations like at our convention center. I take some pride in that we actually set out with high expectations and we’re meeting those. And I think that is getting other cities and other communities comfort to say, “OK, this is what it looks like.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • School Report Card: States issue guidance for school proms, University of Michigan locks out students who fail to get tested for COVID-19

    States take different approaches to how to safely hold proms and University of Michigan students are locked out of non-residential buildings for failing to comply with the school's COVID-19 testing protocol.

  • 'You will be just fine,' says surgeon general of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though pause continues

    The Biden administration is in a political and scientific conundrum. Even as its experts project confidence in the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, they are taking pains to show that safety and transparency are paramount. That could be a risky calculation.

  • Madison LeCroy wishes Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ‘the best’ amid split

    LeCroy, who claimed Rodriguez DMed her during his engagement to Lopez, sent the pair well wishes amid their high-profile breakup.

  • ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Will Stay in Georgia, Director Ryan Coogler Says

    Production on the sequel to “Black Panther” will remain in Georgia, according to director Ryan Coogler in a letter written by the filmmaker and first posted on Shadow and Act. “As an African-American, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot,” Coogler wrote. “Our film is staying in Georgia,” Coogler added. Also Read: 'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Declines Academy Invitation: 'I Don't Buy Into This Versus That' Back in March, Georgia’s legislature and GOP governor Brian Kemp passed into law a 100-page bill that will make sweeping changes to Georgia election law, including certain provisions that will require driver’s licenses or state ID, new restrictions on ballot drop boxes and even a rule that it would be illegal to give people waiting in line to vote food or beverages in a practice described as “line warming.” The move also comes as Hollywood productions like the Will Smith film at Apple “Emancipation” pulled filming from the state, but also as politicians like Stacey Abrams have cautioned Hollywood on leading a boycott of the state that could harm the people the voting laws target. MLB had also made the decision to move its All-Star Game out of the Atlanta area. “Having now spoken with voting rights activists in the state, I have come to understand that many of the people employed by my film, including all the local vendors and businesses we engage, are the very same people who will bear the brunt of SB202,” Coogler wrote. ” “For those reasons, I will not be engaging in a boycott of Georgia. What I will be doing is using my voice to emphasize the effects of SB202, it’s shameful roots in Jim Crow, and doing all I can to support organizations fighting voter suppression here in the state,” Coogler added. The “Black Panther” sequel is being written and directed by Ryan Coogler and is set for release on July 8, 2022. The film will begin production in Atlanta this summer. Read original story ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Will Stay in Georgia, Director Ryan Coogler Says At TheWrap

  • Wendy's breakfast is on track for more than $1 billion in sales: CEO

    Wendy's remains all in on breakfast, CEO Todd Penegor tells Yahoo Finance Presents.

  • Why people are obsessed with chicken sandwiches: Wendy's CEO

    Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor shares his thoughts with Yahoo Finance Presents on the chicken sandwich wars.

  • WNBA: Wings' new Nike Rebel jersey pulled for not aligning with shared diversity values

    The jersey honored the WASP, a World War II organization that excluded Black women.

  • FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

    The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was interviewed by FBI agents last year, after his mother called police to say that her son might commit “suicide by cop,” the bureau said Friday. Coroners released the names of the victims late Friday, a little less than 24 hours after the latest mass shooting to rock the U.S. Four of them were members of Indianapolis' Sikh community. The attack was another blow to the Asian American community a month after six people of Asian descent were killed in a mass shooting in the Atlanta area and amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Coast Guard: 2 more capsize victims recovered off Louisiana

    Divers searching the site of a capsized lift boat off Louisiana recovered two more unresponsive crewmembers late Friday, the Coast Guard said after another day of frantic waiting by family members worried for the fate of those who went missing earlier this week. Petty Officer Jonathan Lally, a Coast Guard spokesman, declined to elaborate on the latest two found and referred questions from The Associated Press to a local coroner. A Coast Guard statement said commercial divers on the capsized Seacor Power lift boat found the crewmembers.

  • How the GOP Lost Its Clear Voice on Foreign Policy

    For decades, Sen. Lindsey Graham traveled the world with his friend John McCain, visiting war zones and meeting with foreign allies and adversaries, before returning home to promote the Republican gospel of an internationalist, hawkish foreign policy. But this week, after President Joe Biden announced that troops would leave Afghanistan no later than Sept. 11, Graham took the podium in the Senate press gallery and hinted that spreading the party’s message had become a bit lonely. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I miss John McCain a lot but probably no more than today,” Graham said. “If John were with us, I’d be speaking second.” McCain, the onetime prisoner of war in Vietnam, in many ways embodied a distinctive Republican worldview: a commitment to internationalism — and confrontation when necessary — that stemmed from the Cold War and endured through the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush before evolving after the Sept. 11 attacks to account for the threat of global terrorism. Then came Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to put America first, an isolationist mantra that resonated with a nation weary of endless wars. Now out of power in Washington, Republicans have splintered into disparate factions, with few figures to take the lead. In the Senate, lawmakers who built reputations as leaders on foreign policy — like McCain and Sens. Richard Lugar and John Warner — are long gone. Trump defenestrated much of the party’s policymaking establishment by alienating dozens of foreign policy experts who refused to support his campaign, let alone enter his administration. And for ambitious Republican officials, the political calculation remains stark: To the extent that Republican voters care at all about foreign policy issues, many have come to embrace Trump’s nationalistic views on issues like trade, overseas military ventures and even Russia. “Boy, I’m hard-pressed,” said Chuck Hagel, the former Republican senator, when asked to name a GOP foreign policy expert in the Senate. “The emphasis on foreign policy probably hasn’t been the same with senators. But I can’t think of a Dick Lugar or a John Warner or any of the guys I served with.” Graham, who made an unsuccessful run for president and was always overshadowed by McCain as a Republican voice on foreign policy, spoke for more than a half-hour at a news conference Wednesday, walking listeners through a history of the Afghan conflict. “This is what they’re capable of doing when we ignore the threat of the enemy,” he said, gesturing to a large photo of a burning World Trade Tower. “The likelihood of this and this happening again is going through the roof after President Biden’s decision today.” Other leading Republicans, some of whom condemned Trump’s pledge to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May 1, also pressed the traditional Republican viewpoint of using American might to protect the nation’s interests. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, warned that pulling out the troops would be a “grave mistake.” “Apparently, we’re to help our adversaries ring in the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by gift-wrapping the country and handing it right back to them,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. But that view was far from uniform. Sen. Rand Paul, long a vocal opponent of foreign intervention, said he was “grateful” to Biden. “Enough endless wars,” he tweeted. Sen. Ted Cruz told CNN that he was “glad the troops are coming home.” And Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has ambitions of developing a new policy framework for the party, praised the decision. “President Biden should withdraw troops in Afghanistan by May 1, as the Trump administration planned, but better late than never,” he said. “It’s time for this forever war to end.” The dispute is hardly new or contained to the GOP. Many Democrats have come to believe that foreign policy should serve domestic economic and political goals far more heavily than in the past. But Sen. Jack Reed, the Democratic chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has warned that a full withdrawal from Afghanistan could pose a significant national security threat. For Republicans, the shift inward comes as their long dominance over issues of national security and international affairs is waning. Trump rejected Republican foreign policy orthodoxy but largely struggled to articulate a cohesive countervailing view beyond a vague notion of putting America first. He embraced strongmen, cast longtime allies as free riders and favored a transactional approach, rejecting any notion of the kind of values-driven foreign policy that had defined the party for decades. The party’s foreign policy establishment found itself exiled from Trump’s government and fighting for relevance against an insurgent isolationist party base. “To say that there is a single Republican foreign policy position is to miss what’s been happening within the conservative movement on these issue for the last 20 years,” said Lanhee Chen, a Hoover Institution scholar and policy adviser to a number of prominent Republican officials. “The characters change, the terminology changes, but the differences remain.” Yet that old debate carries new political resonance for the party as it confronts the political need to develop a platform that goes beyond simply opposing whatever the Democratic administration puts in place. “Anytime you don’t have the White House and you don’t have control of the Congress, it is a time to look inward and figure out what the predominate view is,” Chen said. With the Republican base more focused on issues like relitigating the election and so-called cancel culture, there has been little discussion about what larger agenda the party should pursue. But some experts see an opportunity for Republicans to articulate a new conservative perspective on national security issues. Foreign policy, particularly withdrawing from Afghanistan, was one of the few areas where Republican elected officials were willing to publicly criticize Trump. Now that he has left office, foreign policy experts who condemned Trump throughout his administration and endorsed Biden by the dozens are hopeful that party consensus will revert to the traditional Republican values of free trade, more open immigration and a re-embrace of international alliances. “Restoration does feel like the right word, both in the long-shot nature of it occurring and in the correction to what have long been identified as conservative policies,” said Kori Schake, who directs foreign and military policy studies at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush. Yet chances that Republicans will achieve a complete restoration of the traditional party platform seem low, particularly if Trump continues to flex his political power among his base. The former president captured the hearts and minds of his followers, shifting opinions on issues of globalism. During his administration, polling showed Republican voters adopted a more positive view of Russia and became more skeptical of trade agreements and international alliances. A survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs last year found that Republican voters preferred a more nationalist approach, valuing economic self-sufficiency and taking a unilateral approach to diplomacy and global engagement When asked about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, 58% of Republicans surveyed said the outbreak showed the United States should be less reliant on other countries, compared with just 18% of Democrats who said the same. Close to half of Republicans agreed that “the United States is rich and powerful enough to go it alone, without getting involved in the problems of the rest of the world,” and two-thirds said they preferred that the country produce its own goods as opposed to buying or selling overseas. Another survey by Tony Fabrizio, one of Trump’s pollsters, found that only 7% of Republicans prioritize national security and foreign policy issues, compared with nearly one-quarter who care about economic issues. “We don’t want to engage in nation building; we don’t want to engage in endless police actions,” said John McLaughlin, who also conducted polling for Trump. “President Trump was ahead of the curve when he was saying we need to have an American-first policy, and that’s where public opinion is within the party.” Much of that debate may play out in the early phases of the 2024 presidential race as Republican contenders attempt to burnish their foreign policy credentials. Already, some are casting themselves as heirs to the Trump legacy, with Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, and Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, widely assumed to be weighing presidential bids. Pompeo, who recently became co-chair of a new foreign policy group at the Nixon Foundation that aims to reassert “conservative realism,” said he supported Biden’s decision. “Reducing our footprint in Afghanistan is completely appropriate,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News. “It’s the right thing.” The comment marked rare praise from a man who is emerging as the most outspoken critic of Biden among former top Trump officials. Of course, as the Fox News hosts pointed out, had Trump won reelection, the troops would have been coming home next month — with the full support of Pompeo, if not many other Republican leaders. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Should Jennifer Lopez return her $1.8 million engagement ring from Alex Rodriguez?

    Who gets to keep the million-dollar engagement ring, now that J-Rod has broken up?

  • Trump’s influence over GOP is tested in early 2022 fundraising

    Former President Donald Trump's legacy continues to loom over the GOP, as both those backed by the pugnacious would-be kingmaker and those who have made their name by siding against him are boasting strong fundraising numbers as they head toward the 2022 election cycle. In the first signs of Trump's influence over the 2022 midterm race, significant fundraising sums are being reported by strong Trump allies, Republicans who have fundraised with him, and candidates on both sides of races in which Trump has taken sides. The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him and whose seats are considered either safe or competitive -- including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. -- all posted strong first-quarter sums, with many of them enjoying their best quarter of fundraising in years.