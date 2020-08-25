Anti-abortion and ‘anti-feminist’ activist Abby Johnson endorses Trump at RNC

Anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, who doesn’t believe in women voting and suggested police should racially profiled her own son, endorsed President Trump for re-election on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

“I support President Trump because he’s done more for the unborn than any other President,” Johnson said, adding, “This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life President we’ve ever had. That’s something that should compel you to action.”

Johnson became an anti-abortion activist after working at Planned Parenthood. Last year, “Unplanned,” a movie based on Johnson’s life story, was a box office success despite questions about some of the details of the story.

In the day leading up to her speech, reports surfaced of recent two controversial statements by Johnson. In a YouTube video posted earlier this year in the wake of the protests that followed George Floyd’s death, Johnson noted that her adopted biracial son would likely face discrimination from police that her white son wouldn’t. To Johnson, who is white, this made sense.

“Statistically, I look at our prison population and I see that there is a disproportionately high number of African-American males in our prison population for crimes, particularly for violent crimes,” said Johnson. A Brookings Institute study found that in 2011, only six percent of Black men arrested were for violent crimes.

Abby Johnson speaks during the virtual Republican National Convention on August 25, 2020. (via Reuters TV)

“So statistically, when a police officer sees a brown man like my Jude walking down the road — as opposed to my white nerdy kids, my white nerdy men walking down the road — because of the statistics that he knows in his head, that these police officers know in their head, they’re going to know that statistically my brown son is more likely to commit a violent offense over my white sons,” Johnson continued. “So the fact that in his head, he would be more careful around my brown son than my white son, that doesn’t actually make me angry. That makes that police officer smart, because of statistics.”

Johnson also supports the policy of one vote per household, according to a report from The 19th, a feminist organization. Adopting a head-of-household policy would in effect disenfranchise millions of married women by returning to the status quo before the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

“What is the most controversial thing you believe?” Johnson asked on Twitter in early May, replying to her own tweet, “I would support bringing back household voting. How anti-feminist of me.”

When asked “What happens when the husband is a Republican and the wife is a Democrat or vice versa?”, Johnson replied, “Then they would have to decide on one vote. In a Godly household, the husband would get the final say.”

In the minutes leading up to her speech, Johnson was still expressing her support for the position.

Another planned speaker for Tuesday night’s convention, Mary Ann Mendoza, was pulled from her speaking slot after promoting a QAnon-related conspiracy theory that Jews were going to enslave the world earlier in the day. Mendoza is a member of Trump campaign’s advisory board.

