Watch RNC live tonight: Melania Trump addresses Republican National Convention on night two

The 2020 Republican National Convention continues on Tuesday, with first lady Melania Trump due to deliver the keynote speech in primetime from the White House Rose Garden. Other speakers on night two include Tiffany and Eric Trump, Sen. Rand Paul, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — who will address the convention from Israel — and Nicholas Sandmann, the senior from Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., who confronted a Native American activist outside the Lincoln Memorial last year.
Tim Scott, for years a tepid Trump ally, gives the president a boost
The most prominent Black Republican in the United States closed out the first night of the 2020 Republican convention by accusing Democrats of wanting to impose a “socialist utopia” on the country.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has been both an ally and a critic of President Trump, but on Monday night he jumped firmly on board with the Republican president, who is seeking a second term.
Scott avoided hyperbole in talking about Trump’s record. Instead, he focused on economics and school choice, and he gave the president modest praise for his accomplishments. His appearance was the culmination of a night in which several Black and Latino speakers sought to win over voters of color to Trump’s side.
Nikki Haley blasts Democratic ‘lie’ at RNC: ‘America is not a racist country’
Nikki Haley told the Republican National Convention on Monday night that she and President Trump did what former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, failed to do on the world stage.
She also claimed that for many Democrats, it’s “fashionable to say that America is racist” — a statement she considered “a lie.”
“We did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do,” Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the U.N., said in a live speech from Washington, D.C.. “We stood up for America. And we stood against our enemies.”
Donald Trump Jr. promises law, order and 'a light at the end of the tunnel'
Donald Trump Jr. said that economic recovery is within arms’ reach during his Monday evening address at the first night of the Republican National Convention.
In his remarks, Trump Jr. touted the administration’s economic accomplishments — a list of greatest hits that surrogates have been rattling off for at least a year. He noted that, before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., the country had seen record-low unemployment for Black and Hispanic Americans. He also touted the GOP’s 2017 tax cut.
Sen. Tim Scott: 'We don’t give in to cancel culture'
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, spoke about race relations in America during the first night of the Republican National Convention.
"Because of the evolution of the heart, in an overwhelmingly white district, the voters judged me on the content of my character, not the color of my skin," Scott said.
"We don’t give in to cancel culture, or the radical — and factually baseless — belief that things are worse today than in the 1860s or the 1960s," Scott continued. "We have work to do, but I believe in the goodness of America. The promise that all men and all women are created equal."
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley: Trump 'has earned four more years as president'
Nikki Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Trump, bashed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and praised Trump's foreign policy, saying Trump "has earned four more years as president."
"Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first," Haley said. "Donald Trump has always put America first. He has earned four more years as president."
"Last time, Joe’s boss was Obama. This time, it would be Pelosi, Sanders, and the Squad," she added. "Their vision for America is socialism. And we know that socialism has failed everywhere."
Kimberly Guilfoyle: Democrats 'want to destroy this country'
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top fundraising official for the Trump campaign, slammed the Democratic party in a booming speech on night one of the RNC.
"They want to destroy this country and everything that we have fought for and hold dear. They want to steal your liberty, your freedom," Guilfoyle said. "They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal victim ideology to the point where you will not recognize this country or yourself."
