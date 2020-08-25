Watch RNC live tonight: Melania Trump addresses Republican National Convention on night two

Tim Scott, for years a tepid Trump ally, gives the president a boost

The most prominent Black Republican in the United States closed out the first night of the 2020 Republican convention by accusing Democrats of wanting to impose a “socialist utopia” on the country.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has been both an ally and a critic of President Trump, but on Monday night he jumped firmly on board with the Republican president, who is seeking a second term.

Scott avoided hyperbole in talking about Trump’s record. Instead, he focused on economics and school choice, and he gave the president modest praise for his accomplishments. His appearance was the culmination of a night in which several Black and Latino speakers sought to win over voters of color to Trump’s side.

