Tiffany Trump enters political spotlight with fiery campaign speech

WASHINGTON — Tiffany Trump, who normally shies away from the spotlight, entered the political arena on Tuesday night with a blistering attack on the media to make the case for her father’s reelection.

“If you tune in to the media, you get one biased opinion or another,” she said during the second night of the Republican National Convention. “And if what you share does not fit into the narrative they seek to promote, then it is either ignored or deemed a ‘lie,’ regardless of the truth. This manipulation of what information we receive impedes our freedoms.”

This form of attack is rare for the normally unseen 26-year-old Tiffany Trump, who has not condemned the media writ large as her older siblings have.

“Rather than allowing Americans the right to form our own beliefs, this misinformation system keeps people mentally enslaved to the ideas they deem correct. This has fostered unnecessary fear and divisiveness amongst us,” she said.

Tiffany Trump is not as publicly tied to her father as her three elder siblings, who also spoke at the convention. Ivanka Trump is a senior White House adviser, while older brothers Don Jr. and Eric Trump are prominent campaign and business surrogates for their father.

Her remarks Tuesday night were less cutting than those of Don Jr., who addressed the convention the night before and claimed that Democratic nominee Joe Biden “is basically the Loch Ness monster of the swamp.” Instead, the younger Trump kept her remarks focused on attacking the media — and humanizing her father.

“My father does not run away from challenges — even in the face of outright hatred — because fighting for America is something he will sacrifice anything for,” she said.

Tiffany Trump’s relationship with her father was dragged into the spotlight last year when presidential assistant Madeleine Westerhout reportedly claimed that he did not like to be in photos with his younger daughter because he considered her to be overweight. Asked later about the remarks, Trump responded: “I love Tiffany.” Westerhout was promptly let go, but she recently emerged with a book recounting her time in the White House.

Rather than flack for her father and his agenda on cable, the youngest of the presidents’ adult children, assumed a quiet private life in Washington, where she recently graduated from Georgetown Law School.

“As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again,” she said.

Her personal ideology is equally as opaque as her public image. She’s stayed quiet on most hot-button social issues, though she recently participated in a social media trend that promoted justice for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police whose death ignited nationwide protests and calls for criminal justice reform.

“If you care about living your life without restraints, about rebelling against those who would suppress your voice, and building your American dream, then the choice in this election is clear,” she said Tuesday night.

It’s unclear what, if any, role Tiffany Trump will play in the final 10 weeks of campaigning.

