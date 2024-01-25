Will you be able to vote or run in Louisiana's future closed party primary elections?

Louisiana will shift to closed party primary elections for some offices in 2026 after Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bill into law this week that will change the way the state's voters elect their members of Congress, state school board, the Public Service Commission and state Supreme Court justices.

The switch had been a priority for Landry in the January Special Session that also created a new congressional map adding a second majority Black district.

Landry had called for even more offices to be included in the change, but the state Senate scaled back the scope of the bill by Lafayette Republican Rep. Julie Emerson.

Here's what it means for voters and candidates beginning in 2026.

Current system: Louisiana currently conducts what are known as open primary elections, known as "jungle primaries," for all elections other than the presidential primaries..

In the state's open primary system all voters regardless of party run in the same primary election and all voters and candidates are eligible to participate.

Unless one candidate in the open primary gets more than 50% of the vote to win outright, the top two vote getters regardless of party advance to a general election for a head-to-head match that determines the winner.

Louisiana's 2023 'I Voted' stickers.

Closed party primaries: Under Louisiana's new law, the Republican and Democratic parties will conduct their own primary elections in which only members of the party can qualify to run. Currently, the Republican and Democratic parties are the only recognized parties to meet the qualifications to hold closed party primary elections.

Voters who aren't affiliated with any party - 28% (more than 600,000) - will be able to vote in the party primary of their choice, but not both. Voters who are affiliated with another recognized party like Green or Libertarian will only be able to vote in the general election.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the closed primary vote, he or she will advance directly to the general election. If not, the top two vote getters will have a closed party primary runoff before the winner advances to the general election.

Candidate qualifying: Republican and Democratic candidates can qualify for their party elections with a qualifying fee or by securing 1,000 signatures of registered voters.

Candidates who aren't members of the Republican or Democratic parties can advance directly to the general election, but they must secure 1,000 signatures of voters who aren't Democrats or Republicans. They don't have the option of paying a qualifying fee, giving them a narrower path to qualify.

Cost: The change will cost up to an additional $47 million for elections for the first three years with continue added expense following that.

More: Louisiana makes history with new Black congressional district that includes Shreveport

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Who can vote in Louisiana's future closed party primary elections?