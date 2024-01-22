Louisiana makes history with new Black congressional district that includes Shreveport

Louisiana has a second majority Black congressional district for the first time in decades after Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed off on a new map Monday passed by the Legislature during a Special Session last week.

Lawmakers dismantled Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves' 6th Congressional District to create the new majority Black district that includes parts of Shreveport, Alexandria and Baton Rouge as the population centers, putting Graves' political future in danger.

Late last year a federal appeals court upheld Judge Shelly Dick's earlier ruling requiring Louisiana's congressional map be redrawn to include a second majority Black district out of six to comply with the Voting Rights Act.

State lawmakers, led by Republican super majorities in the House and Senate, previously failed to comply with Dick's order that will likely cost Republicans a seat in Congress, but Landry urged lawmakers to draw a new map so the new boundaries wouldn't be left up to Dick.

"We took the pen out of the hand of a non-elected judge and placed it in the hands of the people," Landry said after legislators passed Senate Bill 8 by Republican Harrisonburg Sen. Glen Womack.

Those who led the two-year effort to force the state to add a second Black district hailed it as historic.

This new Louisiana congressional adding a second Black majority district (District 6) was signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry on Monday, Jan. 22, 2022.

"House Democrats were united and our work during the special session will help right generations of discrimination and move our state forward," House Democratic Caucus Chairman Matthew Willard of New Orleans said in a statement. “This special legislative session was about fairness and equal representation."

Among the plaintiffs in the lawsuit that sought a second Black district was Power Coalition for Equity and Justice.

“This is a win for Black voters and a powerful moment in Louisiana’s history,” said Power Coalition President Ashley Shelton. “Even as we celebrate, we will continue to engage voters around the connection between redistricting and community resources. We will encourage them to continue to use their voices to preserve and protect democracy.”

The new boundaries will be in place for the November federal elections if Dick signs off on the map.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana makes history with new majority Black congressional district