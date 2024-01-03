Activist pushes to remove Republican lawmaker from 2024 ballot, mirroring efforts to disqualify Donald Trump

An activist and former Pennsylvania congressional candidate filed a lawsuit to remove Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., from the state’s 2024 primary ballot, arguing that his actions surrounding the 2020 election disqualify him from running for office.

Gene Stilp, who filed the lawsuit as a voter on Tuesday, urged Pennsylvania Secretary of State Albert Schmidt to decide whether Perry is eligible to be on the ballot under the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

The amendment, which has sweeping legal powers, bars anyone who has engaged in insurrection after swearing to uphold the Constitution (by being sworn into office, for example), from holding office again.

“Scott Perry was a leading proponent of using the January 6, 2021 Congressional presidential election certification process to disrupt the transfer of presidential administrations from (former President Donald Trump) to (President Joe Biden,)” the lawsuit alleges.

The Tuesday filing cites messages Perry allegedly sent following the 2020 presidential election about efforts to target results in Pennsylvania, among other texts and emails.

Text messages in an unsealed federal court ruling last year revealed that Perry did try to assist Trump following the 2020 race for the White House. His cell phone was seized by federal authorities in 2022 as part of an investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election and Biden’s victory.

Perry has not been charged with any crime tied to the election. He currently serves as the chair of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus.

The case mirrors efforts in states across the country to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether to hear a case out of Colorado that could decide the question of Trump's ability to appear on ballots across the country. And Trump on Tuesday sued Maine’s secretary of state for disqualifying him from the state’s primary ballot.

Matt Beynon, a campaign spokesperson for Perry, balked at the lawsuit in a statement to multiple outlets.

“Congressman Perry is focused on critical problems facing south central Pennsylvania and our Nation, which is why he’s traveling with the Speaker of the House today to examine the ongoing crisis at our southern border,” Beynon said.

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley and John Fritze, USA TODAY; Mike Argento, York Daily Record; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republican faces effort to remove him from ballot, echoing Trump push