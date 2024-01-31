Adelanto five charged with suspected murders, robbery in marijuana grow dispute

Homicide charges were filed against the five men accused of killing six people outside of Adelanto.

On Tuesday, San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges.

“This mass murder, done in a dark secluded desert, clearly illuminates the violence and crime that exists as a direct consequence of illegal marijuana operations,” District Attorney Jason Anderson stated. “I commend the sheriff’s investigative team for their rapid and thorough work and send my condolences to the families of the victims.”

The suspects were arrested on Sunday, after sheriff’s investigators were able to search multiple search warrants in Apple Valley, Adelanto, and the Los Angeles County area of Pinon Hills, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Unit on Tuesday filed charges on the five suspects who allegedly killed six men outside of Adelanto.

Charges were filed against the following defendants:

Toniel Baez-Duarte, 35, Apple Valley

Six felony counts of murder, with special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Six felony counts of robbery.

Jose Nicolas Hernandez -Sarabia, 33, Adelanto

Six felony counts of murder, with special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Six felony counts of robbery.

Six special allegations of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Mateo Baez Duarte, 24, Apple Valley

Six felony counts of murder, with special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Six felony counts of robbery.

Six special allegations of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jose Gregorgio Hernandez-Sarabia, 36, Adelanto

Six felony counts of murder, with special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Six felony counts of robbery.

Six special allegations of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jose Manuel Burgos Parra, 26, Adelanto

Six felony counts of murder, with special circumstance allegation of multiple murders.

Six felony counts of robbery.

Six special allegations of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The DA’s office said it may file additional charges upon review of any forthcoming evidence.

All defendants are being held in custody with no bail. They were scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

FILE - This aerial still image from video provided by KTLA shows law enforcement vehicles where several people were found shot to death in El Mirage, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Monday, Jan. 29, that arrests have been made in the investigation into six bodies found dead at a dirt crossroads in the Southern California desert last week. (KTLA via AP, File)

The shooting

On Jan. 23, sheriff’s officials responded to the rural unincorporated desert area of Adelanto after a 911 call from shooting victim Franklin Noel Bonilla stated he had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found five dead men. A short time later, Bonilla's body was found nearby.

The six victims were identified as:

Baldemar Mondragon-Albarran, 34, of Adelanto

Franklin Noel Bonilla, 22, of Hesperia

Kevin Dariel Bonilla, 25, of Hesperia

A 45-year-old Hispanic man. The release of his identity is pending notification of his family.

Two unidentified Hispanic men

During a Monday press conference, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said illegal cannabis was the "guiding force behind these murders.”

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Adelanto five charged with suspected murder in marijuana grow dispute