AEAs helped me gain skills after a stroke at age 2. Now I help Iowans as an AEA employee.

Dear legislators, I am writing to ask for you to support our Area Education Agencies. And this is why.

I am in a unique position to advocate for our AEAs both as a former recipient of AEA services AND a current employee of Central Rivers AEA.

When I was 2 years old, I fell off a bunk bed and suffered a stroke as a result of my injuries. With limited medical capability at the time, doctors were not optimistic about my chances for recovery. Despite this dire prediction, I eventually returned home to my family from the hospital. Unfortunately, the lasting effects from the stroke were very significant.

Among many challenges, the right side of my body was paralyzed and I was unable to talk. I had difficulty walking without an assistive device and could no longer lift my right arm or hold items with my right hand. Although surgery at age 7 helped minimize the pain I would have when a certain area on my head was bumped, residual pain still occurs from time to time. My parents were at a loss regarding what to expect for my future or how to help me do basic everyday activities like getting dressed, using silverware, walking up and down stairs, or even communicating my basic wants and needs!

MORE: 3 more testimonials from Iowa families about AEA success stories

Then in 1974, a program called “Getting Ready” was established in our area. (This was a precursor to what we know as Early Access, a program within the AEAs serving children and families birth to 5 years of age.) This was a godsend for my family. A team of highly educated professionals came to our house on a regular basis. After assessing my struggles and determining family priorities, a plan was put in place to help me overcome my physical challenges and master skills I would need for a lifetime.

Through the dedication of this team, which included early childhood teachers, speech and language pathologists, and physical and occupational therapists, I not only met their expectations, I thrived and exceeded all my goals. I learned to walk independently using an orthotic device, I found my voice, and learned how to adapt to using one hand in a two-handed world. When I entered school, the AEA continued to follow my progress by giving me access to tools that would enable me to participate in the classroom just like my peers.

A newspaper clipping describes the special education services Kandace Wittry received as a child.

Through the hard work and dedication of my “play friends” and AEA staff, I had gained valuable foundational skills that have carried me through life. Even after surgery at a young age, living with residual physical limitations, and daily challenges, I have resilience and tenacity to handle these challenges head on. I am married, an active member of my community, hold a bachelor's degree in therapeutic recreation and a master’s in occupational therapy and have dedicated my life to the service of children who are diverse learners. And I credit the Early Access and AEA teams for believing in and challenging me to be the best version of myself, instead of expecting very little from a child with a disability.

In fact, I was so inspired by what they did for me over 50 years ago that I became an occupational therapist myself. I have been a proud employee of Central Rivers AEA for 18 years. Think of this as a success story for the AEA systems. It has been my desire to give back to those that inspired me by paying it forward. Through my life experience, I have valuable insights and skills that can help students, families and teachers gain knowledge and skills needed to help all students meet their educational needs.

More: Kim Reynolds' bill to overhaul AEAs advances in Senate, but House lawmakers balk

My mission has been and still is to inspire, encourage, educate, and advocate for students, families, and teachers within the districts I serve. Whether it is through my direct work within the AEA system, or living my best life as a productive member of society who happens to have a disability, I wish to instill those valuable skills I learned and be a positive influence on those around me. With the proposed changes to our AEA system, I am afraid that there will be many students, families and teachers that will not receive the quality services they need and students may fall through the cracks. I respectfully ask that you please consider the impact this change will have on the future of our students and support our AEAs.

Kandace Wittry-Kern

Kandace Wittry-Kern lives in Marshalltown.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: I received AEA services after a childhood stroke; now I work at an AEA