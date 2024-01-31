Iowa lawmakers set to take public input on Kim Reynolds' AEA, teacher pay bill today

Iowa lawmakers are set to hear public input today on Gov. Kim Reynolds' bill to overhaul the state's Area Education Agencies and boost pay for teachers.

The Iowa House will hold a subcommittee meeting on the bill, House Study Bill 542, at noon on Jan. 31 in Room 103 of the Iowa State Capitol. Members of the public will be allowed to share their thoughts on the bill.

The Iowa Senate will hold a subcommittee meeting on its own version of the bill, Senate Study Bill 3073, at 2 p.m. in Room G15 of the Capitol.

Reynolds' education bill, which she announced Jan. 9 in her Condition of the State address, has dominated debate in the Iowa Legislature this year as the governor has made it a major part of her agenda.

Iowa’s nine Area Education Agencies provide special education services to schools across Iowa. The agencies, known as AEAs, also offer general education services, such as professional training for teachers and free digital resources, and media services, like graphic design and printing.

More: Kim Reynolds just released her revised bill to overhaul Iowa's 9 AEAs. Here's what's in it.

Under current law, school districts are automatically partnered with the AEAs and divert their federal and state special education funds toward the agencies. A portion of the AEAs' funding also comes through property taxes.

Reynolds' bill would allow school districts to choose whether to contract with their local AEA for special education and other services — or to discontinue their use of the AEA, instead seeking an alternative provider for special education, professional training or whatever else they need that year.

The bill would also raise the minimum salary for first-year teachers in Iowa to $50,000 per year, up from $35,500 under current law. Teachers with at least 12 years of experience would receive a minimum salary of $62,000.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowans can weigh in on Gov. Kim Reynolds' AEA bill Jan. 31 at Capitol