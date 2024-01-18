Kim Reynolds walks back Area Education Agency changes, allows general education services

Just days after proposing an overhaul of Iowa's Area Education Agencies, Gov. Kim Reynolds has walked back one of the main changes she called for.

In her Condition of the State address last week, Reynolds said the AEAs had grown "beyond their core mission of helping students with disabilities," becoming "top-heavy organizations with high administrative costs."

"Under my proposal, AEAs will focus solely on students with disabilities, as they should," Reynolds said.

But after meeting with parents, teachers and lawmakers, Reynolds on Thursday proposed an amended version of the proposal that would allow the AEAs to continue providing general education services and media services, if requested by school districts and approved by the Department of Education.

School districts will decide whether to use the AEAs for special education and other services. Under the proposed bill, districts could choose to use the funds to hire employees or a private company instead of their local AEA.

"Schools and parents know their students best, and this bill ensures they are in the driver’s seat in deciding how best to support their students," Reynolds said in a news release. "This model will give schools control over their money and create more transparency in the system, while also ensuring AEAs can provide the education support some schools rely on."

Reynolds thanked the House and Senate education committees for working on the bill with her, and said she looks forward to subcommittees on the proposal "as soon as possible.”

Members of the public will be invited to speak with lawmakers at House and Senate subcommittees, then the bill will be brought to the education committees and the House and Senate floor. Amendments are usually drafted and adopted after subcommittees.

