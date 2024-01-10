Kim Reynolds proposes in annual speech to boost Iowa teacher pay, overhaul AEAs, cut taxes

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday called for boosting pay for Iowa teachers, overhauling the state agencies that assist students with disabilities and further lowering Iowans’ income tax rates.

Reynolds, a Republican, laid out the agenda in her annual Condition of the State address, delivered from the Iowa House chamber and broadcast statewide on Iowa PBS.

Reynolds began by asking lawmakers to observe a moment of silence for the victims in last week’s shooting at Perry High School, where 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff was killed and seven other students and staff members were injured. The shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. She wore a blue ribbon in solidarity with Perry's school colors.

She praised the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting, as well as Principal Dan Marburger, who law enforcement officers said was shot after placing himself in harm’s way to protect his students.

“Dan sustained multiple gunshot wounds at close range. His unflinching bravery saved lives that morning,” Reynolds said, according to prepared remarks. “Dan is a hero, and we pray that he’s soon back where he belongs, with the students who are so lucky to have him.”

Reynolds spent much of her speech on education, touting laws she’s signed in recent years to allow all Iowa families to access state-funded scholarships to pay private school costs and to make it easier to open charter schools in the state.

“By locking in educational freedom, we sent a powerful message: Where our children are concerned, no system, however long-standing, is above reform,” she said.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart released a statement Tuesday accusing Reynolds of pushing to defund public schools and strip away Iowans’ freedoms while Democrats “remain focused on the real needs of our communities.”

“We are committed to lowering costs for all Iowans, safeguarding reproductive rights, ensuring quality education, and addressing the challenges faced within Iowa’s child care and nursing home facilities.”

School districts could choose to use AEA services — or not

Reynolds said Iowa’s Area Education Agencies are the next state organizations that need to be overhauled, and she said doing so will give school districts more control over how their students receive special education services.

Under current law, Iowa school districts send their state and federal funding for special education to one of the state’s nine AEAs and then rely on the AEAs to provide special education services to their students.

Reynolds’ proposal would give school districts a choice in how they use that money.

“If schools like the services from their AEA, they can continue to use them,” she said. “If they want to use a neighboring AEA instead, they can do that. Or, they can go outside the AEA system — contract with a private company or partner with other districts to share a speech or behavioral therapist. Or they can spend more on special education teachers and put the dollars right into the classroom.”

School districts would have to let the state know by April 30 as part of their annual budget certification process whether they intend to continue relying on the AEAs for all their special education services, or whether they intend to retain the special education money and decide where to spend it.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is escorted into the Iowa House of Representatives to give the annual Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

AEAs would also be prohibited from offering services other than special education services for students.

Reynolds said the agencies “have grown well beyond their core mission of helping students with disabilities, creating top-heavy organizations with high administrative expenses.”

She said Iowa is paying more than the national average per pupil on special education services, while students with disabilities are performing below the national average.

Her plan would also create a division of special education within the Iowa Department of Education that would take about $20 million that currently goes to AEAs and use it to hire 139 staff members who would focus on special education and assume oversight of the AEAs.

Democrats, educators and public education advocates have expressed alarm about Reynolds’ suggestions that she would make changes to the agencies.

At a rally in the Iowa Capitol on Monday, Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek noted that AEA staff responded to Perry to offer support to the community after the shooting — something that would be outside their authority if Reynolds’ bill becomes law.

“Our AEAs provide valuable resources far beyond just that of working with special education teachers,” he said.

Alex Arbuckle hugs a loved one as he arrives at a candle light vigil in honor of the Perry High School shooting victims Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Wiese Park in Perry.

Reynolds proposes boosting Iowa’s starting teacher pay to $50,000, creating new literacy program

Iowa would increase starting teacher pay from $33,500 to $50,000 under a bill Reynolds will propose. That is expected to cost the state about $47 million.

Reynolds is also proposing setting a minimum teacher pay of $62,000 for teachers who have at least 12 years of experience, which would cost the state about $26 million.

“We want younger Iowans to see the teaching profession as something to aspire to,” Reynolds said. “It’s one of the highest callings one can have, so let’s make sure that teacher pay sends that message.”

And she plans to use $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to set up a merit-based grant program for teachers “who have gone above and beyond.”

The governor is also proposing a new literacy program for elementary school students that would require teachers to be trained in evidence-based instruction on the “science of reading.” Right now, Reynolds said more than a third of Iowa third graders can’t read at grade level.

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the annual Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

As part of the bill, any student from third through sixth grade who is not proficient in reading would receive a personalized reading plan.

The bill would also require teachers to have a conversation with a student’s parent or guardian at the end of third grade if the student is not proficient in reading and allow the parent to choose whether the student should repeat third grade or advance to fourth grade.

Reynolds proposes steeper, faster cuts to Iowa income tax rate

Reynolds signed a law in 2022 that is set to lower Iowa’s individual income tax rate to a 3.9% flat tax by 2026.

Now, she’s proposing a faster and deeper cut to Iowa’s income taxes. Under Reynolds’ plan, Iowa’s individual income tax rate would drop to a flat 3.65% in 2024, and then 3.5% in 2025.

“Opponents said that letting Iowans keep more of their money would break the government. One left-leaning group called it a ‘recipe for disaster,’” Reynolds said. “Well, that was wrong. Two years later, it’s clear that we are well positioned to go further, faster.”

State officials estimate the lower rate would save Iowa taxpayers $3.79 billion over five years, while still bringing in enough revenue for the state to operate.

Gov. Kim Reynolds gives the annual Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

If Reynolds’ plan passes, the state estimates there will still be a surplus of $973 million in 2025. In subsequent years, Iowa will be able to dip into the $2.74 billion Taxpayer Relief Fund.

Iowa ended fiscal year 2023 with a surplus of $1.83 billion.

“Let me be absolutely clear: the surplus does not mean that we aren’t spending enough; it means we’re still taking too much of Iowans’ hard-earned money,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds proposes extending Medicaid for new mothers, legalizing over-the-counter birth control

Reynolds is proposing expanded Medicaid services for new mothers and allowing over-the-counter birth control.

Her proposal to extend Medicaid coverage for one year postpartum would match most states’ coverage length for new mothers.

“Let’s do more to help moms, babies and their families get off to a good start,” Reynolds said.

Iowa currently provides Medicaid services for 60 days after birth, the minimum required by federal law. It is one of just three states that hasn't implemented or is actively planning to implement a 12-month extension, along with Arkansas and Idaho.

The extended Medicaid coverage would apply to those whose family income is up to 215% of the federal poverty level ($64,500 annually for a family of four). Current Medicaid eligibility in Iowa for women postpartum allows for a maximum family income of 380% of the federal poverty level ($114,000 for a family of four).

Reynolds, who last summer led passage of an abortion ban starting at six weeks of pregnancy, which is currently blocked by the courts, will also again ask legislators to legalize over-the-counter birth control, though she did not mention the policy in her prepared remarks Tuesday.

The governor has touted efforts to legalize the medication over the counter since 2018, but the issue’s continued division within Iowa’s Republican majorities has failed to get any bill over the finish line.

Her 2023 plan allowed Iowans 18 or older to get birth control pills, patches and vaginal rings from a pharmacist without first consulting a doctor, with patients required to see a physician within 27 months. While the Senate passed a simpler model of the plan, the House declined to bring up any version before the Legislature adjourned.

And Reynolds is proposing to provide paid parental leave for state employees — four weeks for mothers and one week for fathers.

Reynolds aims to further consolidate state behavioral health services

The governor is requesting that lawmakers funnel Iowa’s behavioral health services into seven “unified districts,” slimming Iowa’s current 32 separate regions — 13 of which focus on mental health and 19 on substance use.

Reynolds said the proposal, which represents a further consolidation of services that were controlled county-by-county until 2014, would allow for “greater investment on the ground” and “improved connectivity” among providers, districts and the state.

Those behavioral health services would see a boost in support from Iowa’s opioid settlement fund, from which Reynolds is proposing the state allocate $20 million.

Echoing Florida law touted by DeSantis, Reynolds proposes tapping churches, nonprofits for assistance

Looking to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis for inspiration, Reynolds is proposing the creation of a program to connect churches, nonprofits and community groups with families in need of support.

“Thrive Iowa,” echoing DeSantis’ “Hope Florida,” which he has touted on the campaign trail alongside Reynolds, would create an online system for a network of “navigators” to reach families outside of the net of government assistance.

“Whatever the challenge, Thrive Iowa will be there with dedicated navigators to help Iowans find their way to lasting independence,” Reynolds said.

Casey DeSantis and her family take photos with Santa, Gov. Kim Reynolds and First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds during a Christmas party at the governor's mansion Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Terrace Hill in Des Moines.

Reynolds plans consolidation of state boards and commissions, removing gender balance requirement

Reynolds led a massive reorganization of Iowa’s state government last year, shrinking Iowa’s Cabinet-level agencies from 37 to 16. Now she plans to eliminate more than 100 of the state’s boards and commissions.

The Boards and Commissions Review Committee met several times last year to recommend which groups to cut or consolidate. The committee also recommended removing a gender balance requirement for state and local boards.

“This is the first comprehensive boards and commissions review we’ve done in our 175-year history,” Reynolds said. “That seems a little long, so this bill also requires that we evaluate each board at least every five years to ensure they’re actually meeting the needs of Iowans.”

What else can we expect from Reynolds’ agenda this year?

Prohibiting minors from accessing online porn. Reynolds is expected to introduce a bill to require websites with a significant amount of pornographic content to age-verify their users, barring anyone under 18. State officials pointed to a similar law in Utah, where some popular porn websites chose to block all users from the state rather than develop an age-verification system.

Child care property tax relief. Child care businesses would be charged the same property tax rate as residential child care facilities, rather than the commercial rate.

Lower unemployment taxes for employers. Iowa employers would pay a lower unemployment tax rate on a smaller chunk of their employee wages. State officials estimated Reynolds’ proposed change would save employers more than $800 million over five years.

Limiting foreign ownership of land. Reynolds has proposed giving the attorney general subpoena powers to investigate foreign ownership of Iowa farmland, as well as requiring the secretary of state to file an annual report on foreign land ownership in the state.

