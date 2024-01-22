New affordable housing complex in Elmira nears fruition. What to know about Reynolds Way

Work on Reynolds Way Apartments, a $20 million, scattered 41-unit affordable housing development in downtown Elmira, is nearing completion.

Megan Piper, chief financial officer of Arbor Housing and Development, the owner, developer and property manager of the site, said the project includes four separate historic buildings which are being converted to 30 one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and five studio units utilizing Historic Tax Credits.

The properties being upgraded are long-vacant buildings renamed The Apartments, The Townhomes, The Warehouse, and The Stowell House. The buildings are located on East Church Street, Academy Place and William Street located within one city block of each other.

Piper said construction of Reynolds Way Apartments began in December 2022 with an expected timeline of about 14 months to completion. The first completed apartments will be available this spring, with the rest coming online by summer.

“The first units should be available in March and total completion is expected by the end of June,” Piper said. “There is a need for affordable housing in Elmira. We expect to bring some beautiful housing to people in need of a safe place to live who might not be able to afford market rate units.”

The Townhomes building at 416 E. Church St. is a former “row home” that consists of four connected buildings. It is being converted into affordable housing apartments.

Elmira City Manager Mike Collins said the project marks an exciting addition to the city's housing stock.

“This project is wonderful for the city,” Collins said. “It’s going to provide affordable housing for individuals within the community and it’s very welcome to have buildings that have been vacant for a great number of years have a new life. It’s a welcome addition to the city of Elmira.”

Rents are income-based depending on household size, up to a little over $41,000. Rates range from $525-$740.

Mayor Dan Mandell said the project is something the City of Elmira “definitely needed.”

“Taking vacant buildings, renovating them, rehabbing them — it's going to be a big asset to the city,” Mandell said. “It’s just moving the city forward. Improving properties throughout the city is another step in the right direction.”

Arbor Housing and Development is a non-profit corporation "committed to building independence and creating housing options to underserved populations primarily in the Southern Tier of New York and North Central Pennsylvania."

Arbor also operates Gerard Block Apartments in Elmira as well as sites in Corning, Hornell and beyond.

Reynolds Way buildings were in various conditions of blight

Piper said most of the buildings have been vacant for decades, but the historical impact and sound structural condition of each building suggested they were good fits for an adaptive re-use with rehabilitation and restoration.

A look at the sites:

The Apartments building at 406 E. Church St., is a three-story vacant and blighted apartment building called the Pierce and Bickford building. The complete rehabilitation of the building will result in 10 one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartments, including laundry, maintenance and mechanical spaces.

A look at the Stowell House building on William Street with the Warehouse building on Academy Place in the background.

The Townhomes building at 416 E. Church St., is a vacant three-story former “row home” that consists of four connected buildings. The complete rehabilitation of the building will result in two studios, six one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments, including an elevator, laundry and mechanical space. The building includes one unit fully adapted for visual and hearing impaired and one unit fully adapted for people with mobility impairments.

The Warehouse building at 310 Academy Place is a vacant and blighted four-story former warehouse formerly owned by the Brand Family. The complete rehabilitation and adaptive re-use of the building will result in three studios, ten one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartments. The building will include an elevator, laundry room, mechanical space, community room with kitchenette, and leasing office. This building includes one unit fully adapted for the visual and hearing impaired, and three units fully adapted for people with mobility impairments.

The Warehouse building at 310 Academy Place in Elmira is a former warehouse formerly owned by the Brand family.

The Stowell House building at 319 William St. is a vacant two-story building that has been acquired through a bankruptcy sale. The complete rehabilitation of the building will result in four one-bedroom apartments, including laundry, and mechanical space. One unit is fully adapted for people with mobility impairments.

Separate gas and electric meters will be provided for each residential unit and the common areas, Piper said. There will be one water meter for each building. All buildings have access to existing utilities. The development will be served by a mix of on and off-street parking.

Project rents include water, sewer, and trash. Tenants will be responsible for gas, electric and internet/cable.

