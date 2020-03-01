Labor leader: DNC should not change rules to help Sanders avoid a contested convention

WASHINGTON — The head of the nation’s third-largest labor union said that the Democratic Party should not change its rules to award Bernie Sanders or any other candidate the nomination if they finish the primary with the most delegates but less than a majority.

“We can’t change it. We can’t change it. We’ve got to live with the process, and I believe that there were improvements in that process,” Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), told Yahoo News.

Saunders’s comments, in a 45-minute interview for Yahoo News’ podcast “The Long Game,” came on the heels of debate this past week over whether Sanders should be awarded the nomination at the convention automatically if he has the most delegates, but less than 50 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told a Sanders supporter that “you write the rules, before you know where everybody stands, and then you stick with those rules.” Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday on CNN, “You don’t change the rules in the middle of the game.”

Sanders was the only Democratic candidate to say that superdelegates should not be allowed to vote at the convention, per the agreement reached on the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee in coordination with his own representatives.

“The person who has the most votes should become the nominee,” Sanders said at a debate. He insinuated that if superdelegates were to play a role, it would contradict “the will of the people.”

Saunders, the AFSCME leader, is a member of the Rules and Bylaws committee, and slogged through six months of meetings to hash out the current system, which was aimed to improve on the 2016 process.

“The amount of hours and time that we spent on hearing testimony and talking to both sides, and all sides, … I think that we have to deal with what we’ve got and then move forward,” Saunders said. “I’m not for changing right now, in the middle of the ball game, changing that system.

“Those deliberations were intense,” he said. “We voted upon it, some were dissenting, but for the most part, people agreed that we needed to make the kinds of changes that we made.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at his South Carolina primary night rally in Virginia Beach, Va. (Reuters/Tom Brenner) More

Saunders was a strong supporter of eliminating superdelegates from the first ballot at the convention, giving candidates the opportunity to win the nomination solely with delegates earned through votes in primaries and caucuses.

But the DNC change did not eliminate superdelegates altogether, as some had wanted. Instead, it said that if no candidate has a majority of the delegates to the convention, then superdelegates can vote in a second round of voting at the convention.

That would be what’s called a contested convention, or a brokered convention, with the nomination fight going to multiple ballots. The last time that happened was in 1952, when Democrats nominated Adlai Stevenson on a third ballot.

The DNC’s changes were intended to remove the ability of superdelegates to influence the nomination during the primary. Superdelegates are party insiders: members of Congress, governors, DNC members and party leaders. In 2016, they overwhelmingly supported Hillary Clinton’s nomination and helped her defeat Sanders.

Sanders made a push after the 2016 campaign for this superdelegate change, and one of his top advisers, Jeff Weaver, attended most of the Rules and Bylaws meetings and worked with committee members on their changes.

“It was clear, as a matter of fact, this was agreed to by folks who were representing Bernie Sanders, that this was a good change to make and they supported that change,” Saunders said.

AFSCME has not endorsed any candidate yet, a change from its approach to the 2016 Democratic primary, when it endorsed Clinton in October 2015, before any votes had been cast.

AFSCME may endorse a candidate this cycle, Saunders said, but it may not. “There may be a possibility that we sit out and wait until the Democratic Convention takes place and then we endorse,” he said.