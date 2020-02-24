After Sanders's praise for Castro, Cuban-Americans like him even less

MIAMI — A strong Latino outreach effort helped propel Bernie Sanders to victory in the Nevada caucuses, and the endorsement of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is likely to help him with Puerto Ricans, but the self-described democratic socialist faces an uphill battle among another Hispanic demographic, the mostly conservative Cuban-American population in South Florida — especially after he committed the political heresy of praising Fidel Castro on “60 Minutes” Sunday.

“Bernie Sanders here is dead in the water,” Emiliano Antunez, a Cuban-American political strategist, told Yahoo News, speaking outside the Versailles Cuban restaurant in Miami’s Little Havana, a famous local spot for talking politics. “And he’d be literally dead if he showed up — they’d probably run him over.”

Cuban-Americans register Republican over Democratic by a substantial margin, although the figures are heavily skewed by age: 76 percent to 7 percent among those older than 75, 35 percent to 23 percent in the under-40 cohort. Antunez, who was born in the U.S. to parents who fled Cuba, said he believes most would support President Trump in the general election, and among Democrats probably favor Michael Bloomberg over Sanders. Antunez himself would never vote for the Vermont senator, the most liberal candidate in the race.

It may not matter much to Sanders’s chances in Florida’s March 17 primary, which is “closed,” meaning only registered Democrats can vote to choose their party’s nominee. But Cuban-Americans are an important constituency in the general election, which will decide who gets Florida’s 29 electoral votes. About 700,000 residents of Miami-Dade County, roughly a quarter of the total population, were born in Cuba.

The outrage over Sanders’s remarks obscured what he actually said, which coupled praise for Castro’s social programs with condemnation of the Communist regime’s oppressive police-state policies.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know?” Sanders said. “When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

When interviewer Anderson Cooper noted the number of political dissidents imprisoned by the Castro regime, Sanders responded, “That’s right. And we condemn that.”

“Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear, you want to — I do not think that Kim Jong Un is a good friend,” the senator added, referencing the president’s affinity for foreign strongman leaders. “I don’t trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a great friend of mine.”

Sanders’s comments echo those President Barack Obama made to Castro, which he recounted in a 2016 town hall in Argentina.

“And I said this to President Castro in Cuba. I said, ‘Look, you’ve made great progress in educating young people,’” said Obama. “Every child in Cuba gets a basic education — that’s a huge improvement from where it was. Medical care — the life expectancy of Cubans is equivalent to the United States, despite it being a very poor country, because they have access to health care. That’s a huge achievement. They should be congratulated.”