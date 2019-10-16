After the debate, who's up, who's down in the Democratic primary?

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 110 days until the Iowa caucuses and 384 days until the 2020 election.

At the end of the night, the same 12 candidates were standing at their lecterns as at the beginning, and it would be hard to say if many minds were changed by the Democratic primary debate Tuesday at Ohio’s Otterbein University. But it did bring some differences among them into sharper focus, setting the stage for the next phase of the primary process, which will begin to see the field narrow down to the serious contenders as the candidates at the bottom drop out.

They will, trust us. Here’s 2020 Vision’s exclusive analysis of how the debate affected the prospects of all 19 Democratic candidates.

Twelve candidates among those still running shared the stage Tuesday night for the fourth Democratic presidential debate, hosted by CNN and the New York Times at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. (Photo: Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters) More

1. Elizabeth Warren ➡️: If Warren wasn’t seen as the frontrunner before Tuesday night, she is now. Why? Because that’s how her rivals treated her. The Massachusetts senator faced near-constant attacks — on taxes from Beto O’Rourke, on taking down President Trump’s Twitter from Kamala Harris, on automation from Andrew Yang — and successfully parried most of them by pivoting, with her usual clarity and crispness, to broader themes. She even outmaneuvered Joe Biden in a back-and-forth about getting “big things” done, citing her role in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

But in the exchange that mattered most — a multicandidate pile-on about Medicare for All that took place in the beginning of the debate, when the most people were watching — Warren got scuffed up for the first time this year. By now it’s clear that a) taxes would have to go up to pay for her health plan, and b) she will never say so, repeating only that it will “lower costs” for the middle class. The calculation, presumably, is to avoid creating a perfect sound bite for Republican attack ads in the general election. Yet Warren has built her campaign on her reputation as a truth-telling nonpolitician, so being hammered by her opponents for not answering a simple yes or no question and then not answering a simple yes or no question, over and over again on live TV, had the unwanted effect of making her look like the very kind of politician she professes not to be.

Still, Warren hit all of her favorite populist notes about how the “wealthy and well-connected have captured our democracy.” She contrasted the kind of “vague campaign that nibbles around the edges” [cough Joe Biden cough] with her “50 plans” and her signature pledge to “dream big and fight hard.” And she didn’t make any mistakes substantial enough to slow her momentum, either nationally or in the early-state polling.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. (John Minchillo/AP) More

2. Joe Biden ⬇️: Biden still leads in the national polls by 6 points. The Ukraine drama hasn’t depressed his numbers. Much to his team’s relief, it wasn’t even a major topic Tuesday night. Nobody attacked Hunter. Asked whether he’d made a mistake by allowing his son to do business in foreign countries while he was vice president, Biden insisted that neither of them had done anything wrong. Then everyone moved on.

It was a status quo debate for the former VP — at least until the very end. In response to a question about whether the party could beat Trump by moving to the left, Biden claimed that he was “the only one on this stage that has gotten anything really big done” — then, as if that didn’t sound condescending enough, he seemed to take credit when Warren mentioned the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, her signature accomplishment. It was an exchange that struck many observers as high-handed and even sexist, and if cable news picks it up and plays it ad infinitum, it could turn into the bad moment that overshadows an otherwise decent debate.