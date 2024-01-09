THE AGENDA: Staunton's West End, Waynesboro City Council, Augusta County Board meetings this week

The revitalization of Staunton’s West End is the focus of a workshop on Tuesday. The meeting announcement explains that “citizens are encouraged to participate. This will be an opportunity to discuss needs and desires for the future.”

West End residents, businesses, and property owners can also provide feedback through the following survey: https://eprpc.mysocialpinpoint.com/west-end.”

As noted in last week's edition of The Agenda, the Augusta County Planning Commission will hold public hearings on several ordinance changes, including mining setbacks, limiting outdoor storage, and removing a county requirement for petitioners to the board.

Staunton City Council is looking to build a Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court courthouse. The board is expected to apply for funds from the Virginia Resources Authority Virginia Pooled Financing Program during its Thursday meeting. The resolution will give the city "flexibility" in its ability to reimburse itself for the purchase of the parcel or design services for the courthouse.

Staunton's Council is also likely to renew Mary Baldwin University’s license agreement for its use of the John Moxie Memorial Baseball Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park. Per the agreement, the university is not required to pay the city a fee to license the stadium, but will need to clean the restrooms, pick up trash, and maintain the playing field.

Here are the public meetings taking place Tuesday, Jan. 9 - Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Augusta County Electoral Board Meeting, 10 a.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Gov Center Ln in Verona.

Staunton West End Revitalization Strategy 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central Shenandoah EMS Council 2312 West Beverley St. Staunton.

Augusta County Planning Commission 7 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Gov Center Ln in Verona. The agenda packet is online.

Waynesboro School Board, 7 p.m. Central office at 301 Pine Avenue, Waynesboro. The agenda is online. A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. regarding the 2025 budget.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Augusta County Greater Augusta Regional Tourism 1:30 p.m. 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Meeting, 7 p.m. 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Staunton Tourism Advisory Board Meeting, 9:30 a.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley St.

Waynesboro City Council, working session, 4 p.m. The council meets in its chambers at 503 West Main Street in Waynesboro.

Staunton City Council, 7 p.m. Staunton City Hall, 116 W Beverley St. The agenda is online.

Friday, Jan. 12

Waynesboro Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Economic Development Office at 301 W. Main Street, Waynesboro. The agenda includes a final report on the Community Navigator Grant and the monthly updates on downtown redevelopment, tourism, and industrial properties.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Augusta County Headwaters Soil & Water Conservation Dist., 10 a.m. 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

Community Action Program Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro, 5:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: THE AGENDA: Staunton's West End, Waynesboro City Council, Augusta County Board meetings this week