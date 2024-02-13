Akron City Council unanimously approves new Mayor Shammas Malik's first capital budget

Akron City Council on Monday approved the first major spending proposal crafted by Mayor Shammas Malik's administration, voting unanimously in favor of a $365 million capital budget — with some amendments.

Notable among the changes are $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a shower bus, increased amounts of money to address speeding through the use of speed tables and other devices and additional funds for the support of community development corporations like The Well CDC in Middlebury or the North Hill CDC.

For the repayment of various forms of debt, Mayor Shammas Malik's administration has budgeted $38.8 million.

The budget includes $375,000 be put toward the city's body-worn camera program, an increase that will provide 37 new body-worn cameras for Akron's SWAT team and Street Narcotics Uniform Detail unit.

The annual budget contains earmarks for projects including parks and recreations improvements, public safety, road construction, sidewalks, community center renovations and more.

Local, regional, state, federal and private sources combine to provide the funding for the projects. More than half of the budget's funding comes from the state — and more than half of the budget is dedicated to water and sewer projects.

New police board rules stall

City Council's Public Safety Committee decided Monday to hold off on sending a new set of rules drafted by the Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board to the full council until some questions are answered, including how the Akron Fraternal Order of Police views the proposal.

Bob Gippin, a member of the police oversight board, said that it was his understanding that the FOP was fine with the new rules. Ward 7 Councilman Donnie Kammer, the safety commitee's chari, said he'd prefer to hear it from the FOP directly.

Gippin expressed concern that not having rules in place could interfere with the board hiring a police auditor, an action Gippin said the board hopes to complete at its Feb. 21 meeting.

The amended rules differ from the version rejected by City Council in December in two substantial ways, Gippin said.

First, the board would not be empowered to conduct investigations at the same time as the police department. Second, City Council would have to sign off on the board's procedures. Council isn't meeting Monday in observance of President's Day. The earliest it could take a vote on the board's rules — barring a special meeting — is Feb. 26.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com or 330-541-9413.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron City Council approves Mayor Shammas Malik's 1st capital budget