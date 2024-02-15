Alexandria woman arrested on vehicular homicide, drag racing charges after fatal crash

A 41-year-old Alexandria woman has been arrested months after a fatal crash on Browns Bend Road, accused of vehicular homicide, drag racing and other charges.

A 41-year-old Alexandria woman has been arrested months after a fatal crash on Browns Bend Road, accused of vehicular homicide, drag racing and other charges.

The Alexandria Police Department announced the arrest of Nena Campbell Thursday afternoon. A news release stated she was being charged in connection to a two-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Browns Bend Road that happened on Oct. 7.

The crash killed Bret Tibbetts, 42, of Alexandria.

Campbell, of the 3600 block of Peach Street, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, first-offense DWI and drag racing.

Bail has not been set on the felony vehicular homicide and negligent injuring charges yet, according to online jail records. But bail on the other two charges was set at $1,100.

2021 homicides: Cases of Alexandria double homicide, death of Lecompte baby get trial dates

Justin Grant Walters sentencing: Colfax man sentenced to 25 years in prison in Rapides rape, kidnapping case

According to the department's release in October, officers responded to an early morning crash between a Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro.

"The initial investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling southbound on Browns Bend Road when the Dodge Challenger attempted to pass the Chevrolet Camaro and, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicles came into contact with each other," it reads.

The Challenger ran off the road and hit a tree, ejecting Tibbets and the driver, who was seriously injured.

Campbell was not injured. She was driving the Camaro, according to a civil lawsuit filed in late January against her, the driver of the Challenger and others on behalf of Tibbett's two children.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Police arrest woman in 2-car crash that killed Bret Tibbetts, 42