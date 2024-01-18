Alleged getaway driver in meat market robbery was in court. How the judge assigned bail

MILFORD — The alleged getaway driver in an armed robbery earlier this month of a Beach Street meat market was ordered held on $10,000 bail Thursday in Milford District Court.

Jonatha De Araujo Lima, 19, of Franklin, will also be required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet should he post bail.

Prosecutors had sought to hold De Araujo Lima without bail, asking him to be held as a danger to the public.

His two alleged co-conspirators, Daniel Generoso, 26, of Milford and Lucas Morreira Fontanelle, 21, of Framingham, were also scheduled to appear Thursday for dangerousness hearings. However, their hearings were postponed until Jan. 25.

'Community was outraged': Milford police charge three in armed robbery of meat market

Milford Police's view of what happened during the robbery

Authorities alleged the three men robbed Aroma Brazil, 2 Beach St., on Jan. 9. They said Generoso and Fontanelle went into the store and stole "several thousand dollars," while brandishing a handgun.

Police say the pair then ran from the market and into a waiting SUV, allegedly driven by De Araujo Lima.

Police put out an alert to the public asking for help, and said they received several tips that identified the three suspects.

Masked men sought: Police say Milford meat market was robbed at gunpoint

Police arrested Generoso on Monday morning after a brief standoff at his home on West Street in Milford. They arrested Fontenelle later that same day at the Holiday Inn Express in Milford.

De Araujo Lima was arrested Tuesday at his Franklin home.

De Arujo Lima's lawyer, Thomas O'Loughlin, could not be reached for comment.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Alleged getaway driver in Milford meat market robbery given $10K bail