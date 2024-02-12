Allegiant Air announces new nonstop service from Sarasota Bradenton airport

A new nonstop flight to New York will fly out of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this summer.

Allegiant Air announced it will launch service from SRQ to the Plattsburgh International Airport in Plattsburgh, New York on June 12. The flight is part of 10 new routes the airline will introduce in June, which includes two new trips at the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and the Jacksonville International Airport.

The flight will be Allegiant’s 28th route at SRQ, which also offers service from Austin, Indianapolis, Nashville and other small-to-medium cites. Fares for the new flight start at $79 if purchased by Feb. 13 and booked for Nov. 11 or sooner.

Plattsburg is about five hours north of New York City and right on the border with Vermont. SRQ CEO Rick Piccolo said he hopes the route will appeal to northerners seeking a warmer destination.

SRQ Flights: New nonstop flight starts at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

“This addition will provide convenient connection for both U.S. and Canadian travelers, allowing them to explore the stunning beaches, cultural gems and unforgettable experiences that Sarasota Bradenton has to offer,” Piccolo said in a press release.

The flight will be the only nonstop service between Sarasota and Plattsburg. Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said it represents Allegiant’s framework, which connects passengers from underserved markets to cities and destinations that are inaccessible from other airlines.

Allegiant also announced routes from Evansville, Indiana and McAllen, Texas to St. Pete-Clearwater, as well as routes from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Knoxville, Tennessee to Jacksonville. All flights will begin service June 12.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Allegiant Air to launch nonstop flight from Sarasota to New York