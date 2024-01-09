'I am not guilty:' Trial of alleged toolbox murder begins in Abilene

The trial of the State of Texas versus Roger Wilson began Monday, January 8, in the Taylor County Courthouse. Wilson is the third defendant to be tried for the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon, which ended with her body being fished from the water just outside a city pumping station in Jones County in May of 2021.

'I am not guilty'

The defendant entered the court with no emotion on his face. A small scar adorned his upper left cheek as he silently sat beside his defense attorney. A white handlebar mustache dripped down his otherwise clean-cut face. When asked by Judge Jeff Propst of the 104th District Court what his plea was, Wilson replied forcefully and loudly, “I am not guilty.”

In the state’s prosecutor Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey's opening statement, she told the jury that they would hear "some version of the truth." She also cautioned the jury that each of the four defendants in this case would have their own version of the truth, attempting to “downplay” their involvement in the death of Priscilla Limon.

It would be the jury's job to find out what makes sense based on the evidence. Additionally, she advised the jury that while Limon may have allegations of theft against her before her untimely death, "nobody deserves what happened to her."

Stamey also emphasized while this was an aggravated kidnapping trial, the victim did die of “homicidal violence.” She noted that the state “did not know where she died,” which is why the charge was that of an aggravated kidnapping, and not murder.

At this time, Wilson looked down at his hands, as Stamey described Limon's death.

When Stamey spoke of Roger Wilson, however, she noted that Wilson was the sole reason that Limon had been called to the house, 902 Shelton, where she was last seen alive. On April 25, 2021, Limon entered 902 Shelton after Wilson had called her. She was never seen alive outside of that house again.

It was here that Stamey alleges that the victim had been beaten and terrorized by Wilson and the other defendants in the case.

Stamey finished her opening arguments by revealing that Wilson had given three interviews to detectives, each with a different story or version of the truth, including one in which Wilson became "very belligerent" with detectives. Stamey ended by saying that the "evidence proves beyond a reasonable doubt that Roger Wilson is guilty."

'What she said was true'

On the other side of the courtroom, Wilson sat quietly with his court-appointed attorney, Byron Hatchett. When Hatchett gave his opening remarks, he said that “a lot of what she (Stamey) said was true,” and that there would be a lot of stories told in this trial.

While Hatchett did agree that Wilson had asked Limon to come to the house in question, and that Wilson had seen Limon, Hatchett alleges that Wilson “didn’t tape her or take her anywhere.”

Hatchett also alleges that George Frosch had the toolbox and also the pickup in question, and that he had already plead guilty to the crime. The defense attorney also alleges that Limon was put into a chair "to calm her down" after starting a fight.

While the attorney then admitted that Wilson did unbolt the toolbox in question from Frosch's truck, he then left 902 Shelton to go and do drugs, and that he had last seen Limon alive.

The defense rested by pointing out that the jury must "shift through all the stuff to get to the truth."

Forensic specialist speaks out

After hearing from two City of Abilene workers who had discovered the body of Priscilla Limon floating in the water near the pump station and a game warden, the prosecution called Dianna Arndt to the stand. Arndt is a forensic specialist working for the Abilene Police Department with over 10 years of experience and countless certifications.

Arndt was on the scene to document the removal of the body from the water. The body had been found in a state of decomposition and was floating amongst the debris and logs in the water. The body was nude from the neck down and a series of gags, shirts, and tape had all been found covering the mouth and face.

Limon's hands had also been tied together with black electrical tape, a roll of similar black electrical tape had been found in the cab of Frosch's pickup truck.

As Arndt showed the jury photos of Limon's discolored body, Wilson sat quiet while looking down at his hands. Members of the jury looked at the photos with sad looks on their faces. One member of the jury covered his mouth as he looked on at the disturbing photos, as if unable to process what he was seeing.

A few times throuhgout the forensic expert's testimony, Wilson would quietly shake his head back and forth, but otherwise sat still and without any emotion crossing his face.

The prosecution will continue in the coming days and will be calling the three other defendants in the case to the stand in order to testify against Roger Wilson. It is presumed that the trial will end on Friday, and the jury will deliberate next week to decide if Wilson is guilty of the aggravated kidnapping of Priscilla Limon in 2021.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

