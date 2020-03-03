Amid coronavirus panic, how one European city is trying to keep from scaring off tourists

BARCELONA — Just weeks ago, Barcelona seemed to be in the crosshairs of the coronavirus, as the world’s largest technology trade show, the Mobile World Congress, was about to open in this Mediterranean-hugging metropolis, drawing over 100,000 visitors from all over the globe — notably including thousands from China.

The mayor, Ada Colau, aware that the annual event in her city brings in as much as $500 million over four days, insisted that Barcelona was “perfectly prepared” to host the trade show and that plenty of disinfectants and medical staff would be on hand. To assuage apprehensions about the virus, conference organizers advised attendees not to shake hands at the event, adding that anybody who’d been in China over the previous 14 days would be barred from attending. Nevertheless, major exhibitors began pulling out, including Ericsson, Amazon and Sony. Conference organizers — after vainly lobbying Colau to declare a health emergency so that insurance would cover losses — canceled the trade show less than two weeks before its scheduled opening on Feb. 24, saying that due to concerns about the coronavirus it was “impossible” to hold the event.

Aghast, Colau said the cancellation was unwarranted and there’d been “no reason whatsoever” to have imposed emergency measures.

But the decision may have lessened the effects on her city from the burgeoning epidemic, at least so far. In contrast to Milan, which hosted tens of thousands of visitors for Fashion Week last week, and where authorities locked down small towns through its outlying province and now advise residents to stay at least 3 feet away from one another in public, life in Barcelona has gone on more or less as usual, if at a less frenetic pace than one would expect from this time of year, when the tourist season normally kicks off.

Health officials say that it’s hard to know if canceling the Mobile World Congress prevented a wide outbreak in Barcelona, but many locals are glad it didn’t take place — all the more since Spain, which had only two cases a week ago, is now reporting 120 cases of coronavirus countrywide, including 17 cases in Barcelona and Catalonia, its outlying province. And the vast majority of the infected in Spain had visited Milan in late February, making the Italian city the apparent epicenter of the disease that is now sweeping across the continent — especially in Italy, which now accounts for over 2,000 cases and 58 deaths — often bringing panic in its wake.

On Monday, as European officials announced that more than 2,400 cases of COVID-19 had been diagnosed and the European Union raised the risk level of contracting the disease from “low-to-moderate” to “moderate-to-high” across its 27 member states, it was hard to tell anything was amiss in Barcelona. After French employees walked out Sunday due to coronavirus concerns, the Louvre remained closed Monday in Paris, where panic buying is emptying store shelves, but in Barcelona — and across Spain — museums are still open. In Italy, Switzerland and France, soccer matches have been canceled and large public gatherings banned, but here in the land where “mañana, mañana” is a lifestyle and “tranquilo” — “stay calm” — is virtually a civic motto, life mostly goes on as usual. Store shelves are still stocked, sports matches continue, and health authorities maintain there’s no reason to cancel any event, regardless of the size. Countries such as Germany and Austria are tightening border controls and boarding trains, and Hungary is testing those entering for fever, but entry into Spain remains unfettered, with no checks for entry from other EU countries and no new procedures in place, including at Barcelona-El Prat airport, through which over 4 million pass in a typical month.