Amtrak cancels 13 Acela trains Thursday because of cold weather

Twelve Amtrak trains scheduled to traverse the Northeast Corridor on Thursday were cancelled, and one was partially cancelled, due to cold conditions, the rail company announced.

All 13 trains impacted by the termination of service were Acelas, Amtrak's fastest brand of passenger trains. "The cold affects mechanical issues with the train," said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman.

The Acelas are particularly impacted by snow and freezing temperatures because they have engines in the front and back, unlike other trains, like the Northeast Regional, that are pulled by a locomotive, According to a 2015 article in Wired.

Upcoming: Winter weather advisories issued for much of NJ. Here's the latest Friday forecast

"When the front part of the train kicks up all the powder, the back engine sucks it in, where it thaws,” Amtrak spokesperson Craig Schulz told Wired in 2015. “That can short out major components.”

Here is the list of trains cancelled Thursday:

Train 2103 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2153 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2117 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2159 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2121 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2163 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2190 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2104 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2162 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2108 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2170 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2124 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2150 Thursday, January 18 is canceled between WAS - NYP; Originates in New York (NYP).

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Amtrak cancels Acela trains in Northeast due to cold weather