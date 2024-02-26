Another district is asking voters to boost school funding this week: Education roundup

Another referendum hopes to bring some New Castle County voters to the polls this week.

Red Clay schools will hope voters say yes to keeping up with additional operating costs, as well as bringing in new funds to update buildings and fix ongoing maintenance problems for school buildings. The district certainly hopes for the type of result Brandywine saw earlier this month in its operational request — having seen some 77% of the vote land in approval.

That answer will come Wednesday.

Also, several Charter School of Wilmington students were just honored as winners in a 2023 Congressional App Challenge, having designed an app that analyzes coughs. And DelTech saw some national recognition.

In this weekly roundup, we'll catch you up on this and other education updates you may have missed.

[Did we miss another good education story? Tell me about it: kepowers@gannett.com.]

Red Clay heads to referendum this week

Polling place sign

Red Clay hasn't sent voters to the polls for a referendum in nearly a decade.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the district is bringing two requests forward. One hopes to meet local funding requirements to pave the way to over $280 million in support for projects; another aims to support ongoing operating costs.

The operating referendum will secure funding for daily operations, according to the district, from student support and wellness to instructional materials, salaries and benefits for teachers and more.

A capital referendum will allocate funds to support updates on "key building systems" and resolve "ongoing, serious maintenance problems." This would allow Red Clay to move forward with needed work on some 25 school buildings.

If passed, Red Clay district residents would see a net increase of 50 cents per $100 of assessed value, over three years. If it fails, Red Clay can try again a few months later. If the capital referendum fails again, state funds will be withdrawn.

Anyone who lives in the district and is a U.S. citizen 18 or older can cast a ballot. Voting places will be set up in several Red Clay schools, with a full list online, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MORE TO COME: What you need to know about 6 upcoming school referendum votes across Delaware

Wilmington charter students winners in 2023 Congressional App Challenge

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester poses with Eesha Sagiraju, Ian Porell and David Safro, winners of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester made a trip to the Charter School of Wilmington to unveil the state's winners of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge.

Such winners were Eesha Sagiraju, Ian Porell and David Safro, a press release announced last week. Their app creation called CoughScan is an application aiming to detect COVID-19 through symptom tracking and cough analysis that leverages AI technology.

Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and her office received several applications this year, but the congresswoman presented these students with official certificates of recognition Feb. 20.

“The Congressional App Challenge proves year after year to be an excellent way to encourage innovation and ingenuity while fostering the development of STEM skills in our young people that will be critical in helping us address some of the most pressing issues of our time,” Blunt Rochester said in a statement.

The contest started back in 2015. Winners are selected by a panel of Delaware judges and receive an invitation to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Coding Exposition.

UD: Another Ivy brings back SAT, ACT scores. Will University of Delaware stay test-optional?

DelTech again honored by Achieving the Dream nonprofit

From left, students Alexa Villatoro and Esmeralda Tenorio, dental hygiene class of 2024, take their lunch boxes to the courtyard during the President's Picnic at the Delaware Technical College Wilmington's new courtyard on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The event marks the completion of DelTech's latest renovations of it's new courtyard and community space.

Delaware Technical Community College announced it's one of six institutions nationwide to be designated a 2024 Leader College of Distinction by Achieving the Dream — a national, reform-focused nonprofit "dedicated to advancing community colleges as hubs of economic and social mobility" in their communities.

According to DelTech, this comes in recognition of the college’s work to promote and sustain student success. The same nonprofit previously named Delaware Tech a Leader College in 2022.

“We are honored to again have our hard work recognized by Achieving the Dream,” said Dr. Mark T. Brainard, president of Delaware Tech, in a statement. “The Leader College of Distinction Award is a testament to the College’s continued efforts to help our students achieve their academic goals so they can succeed in the workforce upon graduation.”

Delaware High School Science Olympiad set for the weekend

Delaware State's campus will be taken over this Saturday by the High School Science Olympiad.

From 8:30 a.m. to just after 3 p.m., March 2, various rooms will be used for building, flying and testing events. Spectators are welcome, according to organizers.

Students from high schools across Delaware will participate, with New Castle County offering the highest participation. An award ceremony will close out the day at 4 p.m.

Sussex Central gears up to deliver musical comedy performance

Students in Take Two Drama Club (from left) Braelyn Hurd, Iris Harris, Brooke Anders, Kira Judlin and Nife Anawo practice at Sussex Central High School near Georgetown, Delaware.

Sussex Central High School's Take Two Drama Club is at it again.

Next month, these students will present the musical comedy show “SIX: Teen Edition,” at the Premiere Center for the Performing Arts at Sussex Central High School. This is one of the first productions of the show in Delaware with a teenage cast, according to a press release from Indian River School District.

“This play is a retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII, presented in the form of a pop concert,” said David Warick, club adviser and SCHS drama teacher, in a statement. “In the show, each of the wives — Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr — tell their own story in order to have the audience decide who suffered the most from their royal husband.”

The shows are 7 p.m., Friday, March 8, followed by 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 9. Tickets are available online for $12, plus some general admission fees, or at the door for $15.

Your next read: 'We cannot normalize failure': Wilmington Learning Collaborative eyes lofty goals ahead

Got a story? Kelly Powers covers race, culture and equity for Delaware Online/The News Journal and USA TODAY Network Northeast, with a focus on education. Contact her at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on Twitter @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Red Clay hopes voters say yes to latest funding referendum this week