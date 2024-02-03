Another earthquake rattled central Oklahoma Friday night. How big was it?

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was felt across much of Oklahoma late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS had the earthquake's epicenter just northwest of Prague in Lincoln County — about 50 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Residents from Norman, Oklahoma City, Shawnee, Tulsa, Bartlesville and even southeast Kansas and north Texas quickly took to social media to report the shaking.

Earthquakes

Friday's temblor came just a few weeks after a cluster of earthquakes were reported near Arcadia. The largest of those earthquakes was a 4.3 magnitude.

Social media reactions to Friday's Oklahoma earthquakes

Being eight stories up in downtown Tulsa during that latest Oklahoma earthquake #okwx pic.twitter.com/iURgvzjq0c — Jason Matheson (@JasonRMatheson) February 3, 2024

Thunderquake time in Oklahoma! Be #OUSafe — OU Campus Safety (@OUemergencyprep) February 3, 2024

Well that was quite the earthquake wow pic.twitter.com/HMUF4h5bzm — McClain (@McclainBaxley) February 3, 2024

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck in central Oklahoma Friday