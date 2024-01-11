Another snowstorm is heading for Iowa: Here's what to expect

Iowans have been patiently waiting for snow, and snow we got — lots of it. After setting a record on Jan. 9, another winter storm is heading our way. Most of Iowa will feel the effects.

When is snow supposed to start in Iowa and what does the forecast show?

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KDMX_loop.gif

Snowfall will begin over western Iowa late Thursday afternoon, according to National Weather Service's Des Moines office.

On Thursday, there's a 70% chance of snow in Ames at 6 p.m., an 85% chance in Carroll at 6 p.m. and a 75% chance in Des Moines at 6 p.m.

Heaviest snowfall rates will be early Friday morning through mid-day. There is also a chance of freezing rain in the morning on Friday.

How much snow will Iowa get?

A snowfall forecast issued by the National Weather Service on Jan. 11, 2024 shows the potential for heavy snow on Thursday into Friday.

The NWS says significant snow will come to most of the state. Snow could fall at as much as an inch an hour during the overnight hours on Thursday. Wind gusts of 35-45 miles per hour will create "near-blizzard" conditions and could create whiteout conditions.

Most of the state is looking at 5-10 inches of snowfall with the heaviest areas landing around Des Moines, Ames and Carroll. Heavier pockets are also possible around Waterloo and Dubuque.

How cold will temperatures get in Iowa?

The winter storm will also be accompanied by bitter cold temperatures.

Highs across the state will be in the teens to mid-20s on Thursday and will drop into the single digits by Saturday.

Wind gusts will be in the 30-40 miles per hour range through the weekend. Wind chills will reach their lowest levels on Sunday with ranges in the -20 to -45 range across the state.

Are snow ordinances and parking bans in place in central Iowa?

Parking restrictions automatically kick in for most cities in central Iowa once 2 inches of snow have fallen. Often cities will activate restrictions in advance of major snowstorms.

More: Des Moines snow parking rules: Where and when it's safe, and where you could be ticketed

Here are the metro cities that have announced restrictions ahead of this winter storm:

Ames: A snow ban will start at 10 p.m. Thursday for all snow routes marked by red and white signs. The ban continues until roads are completely cleared curb to curb, likely until Saturday morning.

Ankeny: Parking is not allowed on all public streets, alleys and on-street parking within the city. Vehicles parked on the street during the snow ordinance will be ticketed $40 and may be towed.

Des Moines: Snow ordinances are lifted in all residential districts of Des Moines except for in odd/even neighborhoods: Drake, Carpenter, River Bend and Sherman Hill. Signage will direct drivers on which side of the street to park based on the day of the week, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Waukee: A parking ban still start at 7 p.m. Thursday and continue until 5 p.m. Saturday. Cars left on city streets are subject to $25 fines and/or towing.

West Des Moines: An emergency parking ban for snow removal goes into effect Thursday at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. The parking ban applies to all streets in West Des Moines, and cars are subject to a $50 fine and/or towing.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

