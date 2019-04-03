AOC on Trump's claim his taxes are under audit: 'We didn't ask you'

President Trump reacted Wednesday to a request made to the IRS by House Democrats for six years of his tax returns, saying he was “not inclined” to make them public as they remain “under audit.”

On Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., offered a quick rejoinder to the president.

Congress: “We’re going to need a copy of the President’s tax returns from 2013-2018.”



45: “No, I’m ‘under audit.’ ”



Congress: “We didn’t ask you.”



🧾💅🏽 https://t.co/2Q4kqpQ0Lf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2019

Democrats are seeking Trump’s tax returns to investigate allegations of corruption against the president and his businesses, and the president’s legal team is promising a vigorous fight to keep them private.

During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump became the first presidential candidate in 40 years to refuse to make tax returns public. The president has routinely explained that he would not make his returns public so long as they are under audit, and in November asserted that “people wouldn’t understand” his complex returns.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in February. (Photo: Alex Brandon/AP) More

“Look, as I’ve told you, they’re under audit. They’re extremely complex. People wouldn’t understand them,” Trump said at a White House news conference following the midterm elections that returned control of the House of Representatives to Democrats.

Officials at the IRS — who presumably would be able to decipher the president’s taxes — have stated that an audit would not preclude the release of a tax return.

Trump has also declined to provide an audit letter from the IRS that would show that his returns are, indeed, being audited.

Wednesday’s request to the IRS by Democrats could answer numerous questions about the president’s business dealings, including with foreign entities.

If Neal is successful with his request, we will find out if Trump is under audit, as he’s insisted for years. The letter asks for whether the returns were ever under audit, for how long and why. https://t.co/b2tIgRJiXK — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 3, 2019

_____

Read more from Yahoo News:







