Appleton considers new measures to improve nightlife safety in wake of fatal shootings

APPLETON — City officials have proposed a series of measures designed to improve the safety of the community in the wake of two fatal shootings in the past two months.

On Jan. 23, an Appleton police officer fatally shot a person at Maritime Tavern, 336 W. Wisconsin Ave., after shots were fired at the bar and responding officers encountered gunfire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

On Dec. 24, police noticed a disturbance and heard gunshots near a taco truck in the 100 block of South Walnut Street. They found Elijah Dodson, 22, of Milwaukee with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head. Elliot Campbell, 20, of Racine is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting.

"We will not tolerate the continued violence associated with our taverns and other licensed establishments," Police Chief Polly Olson said.

Mayor Jake Woodford asked city staff to identify potential changes to improve nightlife safety. After weighing community feedback and consulting with downtown business owners, the following recommendations emerged.

Require food trucks in the central business district to end service by midnight. The current end time is 4 a.m.

Add lighting in the Walnut Street corridor north and south of College Avenue to enhance visibility and deter criminal activity. The additional lighting is estimated to cost $15,000 and would be funded by money that Appleton received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Require all establishments with a Class B liquor license to install operable security cameras at customer entrances and exits. Under the proposal, the establishments also would be required to turn over requested footage to police in a timely manner.

The recommendations will be considered as soon as this week by the Municipal Services Committee, Finance Committee and Safety and Licensing Committee.

"Through these proposed amendments to our municipal code, we aim to reduce crime and cultivate a safer environment for residents and visitors to the city of Appleton," Olson said. "Our community must take an active role in ensuring safety for everyone."

In addition, the Appleton Fire Department will conduct random fire code capacity inspections at establishments operating during late-night hours to ensure compliance with posted limits.

Woodford said violence and threats to public safety are unacceptable.

"It is imperative that all residents, businesses and organizations work together to ensure the well-being of our community," he said. "While we believe these recommendations can help address some concerning trends, we will not stop in our efforts to ensure Appleton remains a safe community for people to live, work and play."

