Appleton weather updates: Fox Valley can expect 4-8 inches of snow, gusty winds, hazardous roads

James Adams walks home with his breakfast during a snowstorm Tuesday along East Capital Drive in Appleton, Wisconsin.

APPLETON – As Wisconsin is seeing its first widespread winter storm of the season Tuesday, the Fox Valley can expect around a half foot of snow and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service in Ashwaubenon issued its first winter storm warning of the year for the Fox Valley, remaining in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Scott Berschback, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay, said snowfall totals in the Fox Valley area will likely reach around 4 to 8 inches — a slightly lower estimate than the 8 to 12 inches the National Weather Service previously predicted, due to the system moving further south and east.

Gusty winds and heavier snow later in the afternoon are expected to make travel difficult.

Aisha Khatib, 13, eats snow Tuesday in Appleton. “It’s cold and tastes good!”

Here's what we know so far:

How much snow has fallen so far?

As of 9 a.m., snowfall accumulation in the Fox Valley was "anywhere between a half an inch and 2 inches," Berschback said.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, light snowfall throughout the day Tuesday will turn heavier in the afternoon and early evening.

How much snow is expected?

The Fox Cities can anticipate around 4 to 8 inches of snowfall Tuesday.

Higher snowfall totals potentially up to 10 inches are expected closer to Lake Michigan and south of Oshkosh, toward Milwaukee and Madison, Berschback said.

Road conditions are slippery Tuesday as a snowplow clears a path for early morning traffic in Appleton.

Are any schools open?

Tuesday is a snow day for all the major school districts in the Fox Valley, including:

Appleton Area School District

Kimberly Area School District

Kaukauna School District

Little Chute Area School District

Menasha Joint School District

Neenah Joint School District

However, the Neenah Joint School District is having a virtual learning day.

Fox Valley Technical College is also closed for the weather.

What road conditions should you look out for?

While the snow Tuesday morning has been fairly light, the National Weather Service is warning heavier snow will come in the afternoon.

"Impact wise, we are expecting a pretty poor evening commute in the Fox Valley and lakeshore," Berschback said.

Wind gusts reaching around 40 miles per hour will blow snow around, reducing visibility and making travel hazardous, he said.

Berschback also advised anyone shoveling Tuesday to take breaks, as the snow will be a wet consistency and on the heavier side.

What about temperatures?

Temperatures during the winter storm will stay mild, with a high in the mid-30s.

The high will continue to be around the freezing mark the rest of the week, until another system moves in, bringing a temperature drop Friday into Saturday, Berschback said.

"The brunt of the cold air does not arrive until this weekend, when we're just going to tumble into the single digits by next Monday," Berschback said.

