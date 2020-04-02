Are coronavirus statistics reliable?

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

As the coronavirus has spread throughout the world, checking in on statistics has become something of a daily ritual for many people. Tracking the number of cases and deaths in a specific country or region offers a sense of how quickly the virus is proliferating, or in some cases being contained.

The data is incredibly important. It lets lawmakers and public health officials know if containment measures are working and how many resources need to be sent to hospitals. The figures also inform models predicting the severity and duration of the epidemic.

Despite the intense interest in this data, statistical models can sometimes create more confusion than clarity. Predictions of the number of deaths in the U.S. range from 100,000 to as many as 2.2 million. Expert reports on the virus’s mortality rate — the percentage of people who contract the virus who die — have varied from up to 3.4 percent down to less than 1 percent. The gap between these numbers represents millions more possible deaths.

The wide variance in these figures raises questions about how accurate coronavirus data really is and whether numbers may be so flawed that they’re not worth paying attention to, let alone setting public health policy by.

Why there’s debate

A handful of voices in right-wing media have speculated, without evidence, that coronavirus figures in the U.S. are being inflated to make President Trump look bad. Most experts, however, say it’s more likely that the number of people who have contracted the virus is dramatically higher than official counts of confirmed cases.

In many places, only the most severe cases ever get tested, which means a potentially large number of people who have manageable symptoms or no symptoms at all never show up in the data. The silver lining of this shortcoming is it could indicate that the fatality rate of infections is much lower than official statistics suggest. At the same time, experts believe some deaths from COVID-19 may be being missed in the counts.

Reporting issues could also be skewing the data. Each state in the U.S. has its own methods of releasing its numbers, with varying information included. Global statistics also rely on figures that are prone to miscounts, either because of errors or because leaders are suppressing the numbers in their countries.

Health experts stress that even flawed statistics can be valuable in combating the virus. When a number of data sets are taken together, rather than individually, they can help control for the variances inside any one set of numbers. Others argue that it doesn’t matter much whether the numbers are imperfect as long as they convince people to follow health guidelines like social distancing and hand washing, which they have in many places.

What’s next

As the volume of data grows day after day, so does our understanding of the virus, experts say. Even with improved statistics and the benefit of time, it’s possible that we will never have definitive numbers of the virus’s true toll, some experts say.

Perspectives

Numbers of known cases are meaningless without widespread testing

“The data collected so far on how many people are infected and how the epidemic is evolving are utterly unreliable. ... We don’t know if we are failing to capture infections by a factor of three or 300.” — John P.A. Ioannidis, Stat

Lack of statistical clarity is hampering the response to the virus

“What we’re experiencing now is the fog of pandemic. The officials tracking COVID-19 are swimming in statistics: infection rates, case-fatality ratios, economic data. But in these early stages of the fight against the coronavirus, these figures each have their own particular limitations.” — Derek Thompson, Atlantic

The fatality rate may be much lower than testing numbers suggest

“If the number of actual infections is much larger than the number of cases — orders of magnitude larger — then the true fatality rate is much lower as well. That’s not only plausible but likely based on what we know so far.” — Eran Bendavid and Jay Bhattacharya, Wall Street Journal