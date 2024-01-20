Area young women honored by Somerset Welfare League

SOMERSET ― The following young women were honored at the 60th annual Christmas Cotillion held by the Somerset Welfare League. Each honoree dedicated more than 100 hours of their time as volunteers for local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Ashlyn Grace Bittner is the daughter of Erik and Jill Bittner. She attends the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown where she majors in nursing and plans on becoming a labor and delivery nurse and eventually obtaining a Masters in Nurse Midwifery.

Marranda Lynn Cornell is the daughter of Jason Cornell and Stephanie and Tommy Tinley. She attends Mount Aloysius College as a nursing major.

Bena Evelyn Croushore is the daughter of William and Sheila Croushore. As a freshman at Waynesburg University, she majors in nursing.

Josi Lena Direnzo is the daughter of Joseph and Tammie Direnzo. She attends Saint Vincent College and majors in business and marketing.

Sarah Elizabeth Jacobs is the daughter of Jonathan and Aimee Jacobs. She attends the University of Alabama where she is on the women’s rowing team. She is majoring in biology/pre-med and is on the STEM to MBA track.

Kendahl Louise Stutzman is the daughter of Randy and Stephanie Stutzman. She is enrolled at the PennWest Clarion-Somerset RN nursing program.

Carly Mae Richard is the daughter of Jason Richard and Donna Richard. She attends the University of Wyoming where she is studying geology.

Each year the Somerset Welfare League honors young women who are making important contributions to the community. The league is also welcoming new members. For more information, contact president Ashley Dively at ashldively@gmail.com.

