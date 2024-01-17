Girls Scouts kick off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season

SOMERSET ― Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania has kicked off the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season in western Pennsylvania.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including Adventurefuls®, Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups®, Girl Scout S’mores® and Toffee-tastic®.

To purchase Girl Scout cookies this year, if you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to purchase your favorite varieties.

Where to find Girl Scout cookies in Somerset area

The Girls Scouts Western Pennsylvania will have booths set up at both the Galleria Mall food court, 500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown, and the Walmart Johnstown, Theater Drive, Johnstown.

The booth at the Galleria Mall will be March 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; March 3, 12-5 p.m.; March 9, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and at Walmart on March 2 from 12-6 p.m.; March 3, 12-3 p.m.; and March 9 and 10, from 12-3 p.m. both days.

Beginning Feb. 16, customers can purchase cookies shipped directly to their homes by entering their ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org. This link can also be used to donate cookies to local community causes. Buyers can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies.

More: Somerset County Blooms of Hope set for 2024

Funds raised through the Cookie Program help pay for many aspects of Girl Scouting: keeps camp affordable by subsidizing the registration cost; supports the Girl Scout Leadership Experience which includes Girl Programming, curriculum, and events; and provides financial assistance to girls and troops with financial barriers, so that Girl Scouting is available to all girls.

“Every cookie package is a confidence-boosting, skill-honing building block for whatever future a Girl Scout imagines,” said Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania. “From teaching business skills to funding new adventures, the Girl Scout Cookie Program provides girls countless opportunities to expand their world.”

Girls also earn proceeds for their individual troops, which are used for troop activities and service projects within their communities.

More: Honoring Somerset's military with banner display

Special cookies

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that keep girls boxed in. Every box of cookies sold provides experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

In the early 1910s, the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma, baked cookies and sold them in the high school cafeteria as a service project. Today, the cookie sales help the Scouts work on entrepreneurial skills and acquire important life skills like money management, team building, public speaking and decision-making.

All proceeds from the cookie program stay local to help Girl Scouts’ experiences year-round. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gswpa.org/join.

Girl Scout Cookie SeasonJan. 9 - Cookie program begins.Feb. 16 - The Cookie Finder will be available at gswpa.org/findcookies. Enter your zip code to find a local upcoming booth or a troop in your area selling cookies online.Feb. 17-25 - Girl Scouts receive cookies and will deliver them in the following weeks.March 1 - Booth sales begin.March 24 – Last day of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, booth sales end.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Girls Scouts kick off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season