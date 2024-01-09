Honoring Somerset's military with banner display

SOMERSET ― A group of dedicated residents, part of the Somerset County Chamber Leadership Class, is launching the Somerset Hometown Hero Project.

Banners featuring the faces of active duty or veteran heroes of all ages will be featured along the streets of Somerset, turning Main Street, South Center and eventually lining the Pennsylvania Turnpike Access into a tribute to their service.

Heather Ream from Somerset Trust Co., Karen Aikey from CVS Warehouse, Roz Pugh from Uptown Works, Zach Waggle from J&J Truck Bodies/Riggs Industries and David Krause from Somerset County Jail are leading the project. Heroes eligible for inclusion must be active duty or retired military, and lived in the Somerset school district for at least five years, with no age restrictions.

More: Report indicates Somerset County population will drop by 8,000 by 2050

The project is a heartfelt initiative aimed at honoring local military heroes.

"This project is close to our hearts, with several leaders having family members in the military," Heather Ream, project leader, expressed the sentiment shared by the leadership team. "We aim to honor and celebrate the heroes among us, ensuring their stories are heard and remembered."

The project, introduced just a few weeks ago through the Somerset Hometown Hero Project Facebook page, invites the community to follow for updates as the project unfolds. Hero stories will be shared on the Facebook page and, in the near future, on a dedicated website.

The Somerset Hometown Hero Project is an ongoing initiative, with plans to continually expand the display for years to come. To be part of the first round of banners, interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications, photos, and payments by the Jan. 15 deadline. While banners will be ordered after this date, placement is not guaranteed.

More: Garrett Borough receiving funds for sidewalk work

The banner display is set to kick off on May 18, Armed Forces Day, with a 5K and community day at the Somerset High School football stadium. The event aims to highlight local military and first responders, hopefully featuring activities such as a football game, silent drill team, military band, rock climbing wall, and various food vendors.Recruiters from each branch will also be present to answer questions. Veterans are welcome to come and share stories of service.

For more information on how to participate in the community day, reach out to the email somersethometownhero@gmail.com.

Banners will hang from May to September each year. The group is accepting donations and sponsorships to offset project costs. All hero photos must be submitted to somersethometownhero@gmail.com, and any questions can be directed to the same email.

More: Somerset County Commissioners discuss their most significant achievements

To place orders using cash or check, visit or mail to Uptown Works, 109 East Main St., Somerset, PA 15501. Online orders can be placed through the project's Facebook page. The project is supported by the chamber and Community Foundation For The Alleghenies, with all funds handled by the Community Foundation, ensuring tax-deductible donations.

For more information, visit the Somerset Hometown Hero Project Facebook page or contact somersethometownhero@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Banners to honor military in Somerset Hometown Hero Project