Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will roll out her second budget. The question is: Where will she cut?

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will unveil her second budget proposal on Friday, and perhaps more than what is in it, the most watched items this year will be what is left out.

The cuts are coming.

That's thanks to a forecasted deficit of at least $850 million between the current and upcoming budget year that starts July 1.

Hobbs told reporters earlier this week the biggest cut would come from the millions of dollars in pet projects that lawmakers handpicked last year as they spent down the state's about $2 billion surplus. That would include transportation projects across the state.

"I can say we looked very closely at projects that were awarded last year that haven't gotten off the ground, aren't close to getting off the ground," she said. "So there's probably going to be some clawbacks there or pauses there. That's the biggest part."

Hobbs declined to foreshadow how her budget proposal would make up the remaining gap, even if all of the approximately $600 million of transportation projects in last year's budget are stopped.

She's previously said limiting eligibility for the private school voucher program known as Empowerment Scholarship Accounts could save $248 million in a year, though Republican leaders in the Legislature have made clear they won't negotiate on cuts to the program.

The governor also has to factor in how to cover the cost of new spending initiatives called for in her State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday.

Those programs would amount to tens if not hundreds of millions in new spending. Hobbs' proposals include more funding to support law enforcement and humanitarian efforts at the state's southern border with Mexico and creating a mortgage assistance program for families with low and moderate incomes.

One longtime budget hawk in the Legislature dinged Hobbs for not going into more detail in her State of the State.

“What was really disappointing though was she had all different new spending, and she didn’t list any cuts to presell for her budget release on Friday," said Rep. David Livingston, a Peoria Republican and chair of the House of Representatives' Appropriations Committee. "She needs to get in front of that.”

Hobbs' budget proposal kicks off what can be an unpredictable process of negotiation with lawmakers to settle the state's annual budget, which keeps state agencies operating and state police patrolling major roadways, among other services. A majority of lawmakers must approve a package of budget bills and send them to Hobbs' desk to be signed into law by June 30, the last day of the state fiscal year.

Why does state have deficit? Tax cut and school vouchers are not causing Arizona's budget shortfall, analysts say

The last time the state faced a deficit during the budget process, in 2015, then-Gov. Doug Ducey and lawmakers offset an about $1.5 billion shortfall with cuts and a dip into the state's rainy day fund, which serves as an emergency bank account. Nine years ago, the state's annual spending was just over $9 billion, and they ultimately finished the budget early in March.

Hobbs regularly touts that her first budget, a $17.8 billion plan signed into law in May, won bipartisan support from lawmakers. Some critics viewed it as bought bipartisanship because it divvied up the surplus in the state's bank accounts for each lawmaker to have a share.

Even in hindsight and with a looming deficit, Hobbs said this week she did not regret that approach.

"We got the job done," she said. "I'm proud of the infrastructure that we invested in across the state. ... I think it was a good budget that delivered for Arizonans."

