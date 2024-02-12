Arrest made in connection with death of popular Niceville food truck owner

NICEVILLE — After a popular food truck owner was killed in Niceville on Friday night, an arrest has been made in connection with his death.

Here is what we know.

The incident

First reported by Christopher Saul of Mid Bay News and later confirmed by a news release from the City of Niceville, the incident happened Friday at 7:58 p.m. when the Niceville Police Department received several 911 calls about a possible gunshot victim behind a CVS convenience store on John Sims Parkway.

Once officers arrived, they found Mike Ledford, owner of the local favorite My Ohana food truck, suffering from stab wounds inside of a truck.

The first officer on the scene administered first aid to Ledford before EMS arrived and took him to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

24-year-old Dylan Deschaine has been arrested for the murder of Mike Ledford on Friday night. He has been charged with two counts of battery on a first responder.

As Niceville Police were processing the crime scene, the mother of Dylan Deschaine, 24, contacted police and told investigators that her son might have hurt someone.

After barricading himself in a Cumberland Farms gas station bathroom in Niceville, Deschaine surrendered himself to police. He was treated at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for injuries on his hand before being booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

Deschaine has been charged with two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. No bond amount has been set.

The incident is still under investigation and further charges are pending as the Niceville Police Department continues to work with the State Attorney's Office.

How you can help

As news of Ledford's death spread on social media, many locals shared their love and support for Ledford and his family on various pages throughout the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe that was created to support the Ledford family had raised $66,000. Ledford leaves behind his wife, Loren, and three children. According to the page, Sushi Mike, as people called Ledford, was a few weeks away from opening his first brick-and-mortar store, Post 20.

My Ohana was named "Best Food Truck on the Emerald Coast" in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Northwest Florida Daily News.

To support the Ledford family, contributions can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/the-mike-ledford-family.

