Family of Fort Walton Beach radio personality Gonzo seeks help after car accident

Popular 99 Rock radio host Gonzo needs your help after suffering injuries a single-car accident on Feb. 2.

FORT WALTON BEACH — A popular Fort Walton Beach radio personality needs your help.

Gonzo, co-host of 99 Rock's Morning Movement, has been receiving treatment in a local hospital since Feb. 2 after suffering injuries in a single-car accident that was caused after he tried to avoid a bear that ran across the road.

In the accident, Gonzo suffered multiple broken ribs and cuts and is currently in the intensive care unit.

"It's been really tough seeing our friend and co-worker in the hospital, eyes closed, sedated, with a ventilator to help him breathe," said 99 Rock host Kevin McKay. "A lot of people have told us that Gonzo is family because they listen every day, and it's amazing to see listeners donate. Thank you for that. It will be a long road, but we are all here for him."

To help ease the burden of medical and personal bills and to hopefully afford a new car, Gonzo and his family have started a GoFundMe fundraiser drive that local fans and listeners can donate to. It can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-gonzo-get-back-on-his-feet-literally.

