Arrest made in fatal shooting of man in pickup truck in Yonkers

An 18-year-old Yonkers resident has been arrested in the shooting death of an acquaintance he had argued with before returning to the scene with a gun, police said.

Francisco Gordillo, 51, was shot as he sat in a pickup truck at Willow Street and Mount Carmel Place early Monday. Later in the day, Ludvin Ramos-Cervantes was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, Gordillo was in the truck with Ramos-Cervantes and others sometime after 4 a.m. when the two got into an argument. Ramos-Cervantes left but soon came back with a .45-caliber handgun and fired a single shot, hitting Gordillo in the head, police said.

Yonkers police on Mount Carmel Place at Willow Street on Feb. 26, 2024, hours after Francisco Gordillo was fatally shot while sitting in a pickup truck. Police have charged 18-year-old Ludvin Ramos-Cervantes with second-degree murder in the case.

Police responded to reports of an injured man in a vehicle shortly before 5 a.m.. First responders began life saving efforts but Gordillo was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Ramos-Cervantes was awaiting arraignment Tuesday morning in Yonkers City Court.

“Regardless of the severity of a dispute, escalating the situation by introducing a weapon and resorting to violence is never acceptable,” Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said in a statement. “I commend our Detectives for their hard work, as always, in finding the facts surrounding an incident, apprehending the person accountable, and delivering them to the justice system."

It was the second homicide in Yonkers in three days. At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old Bronx man was shot at Woodbine Street and Blackford Avenue. That victim has yet to be publicly identified and no arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers NY man arrested in shooting death of man in pickup truck