Arrest warrant issued for Columbus foster mom over missing 5-year-old boy in Amber Alert

Columbus police have obtained an arrest warrant for a foster mother wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who has been the subject of an Amber Alert since Wednesday morning.

Pammy Maye, 48, has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of endangering children in the disappearance of 5-year-old Darnell Taylor, according to court filings. Both charges are felonies.

Darnell Taylor was taken from his home by Maye, who has been his foster mother since May 2023, according to the Ohio Amber Alert website. The boy was last seen around 3 a.m. at his home on the 900 block of Reeb Avenue on the city's South Side, Columbus police Deputy Chief Smith Weir said at a press conference Wednesday.

Darnell is believed to be wearing Spider Man pajamas and white boots.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, there was no update from Columbus police regarding the whereabouts of either Maye or the child.

Columbus police are working with state and federal law enforcement to find the child. Darnell's biological family has been notified of his disappearance.

Weir said Maye's husband called 911 just after 3 a.m. and said his wife had woken him up and made statements to him that led him to believe Taylor may have been hurt. Maye then abruptly left the home.

Maye was last seen wearing a green floral nightgown with pink shoes. She is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

Anyone with information about the child or Maye should call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911.

SUV Maye was driving found in Cleveland suburb

Police said Maye was driving a grey 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Ohio license plate JIGGZII. The vehicle was found, unoccupied, just before 6 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb.

Weir said officers searched Maye's family and friends' homes looking for her and the child before issuing an AMBER Alert around 5 a.m.

In an update issued Wednesday aftrernoon, police asked community members in the 43207 ZIP code, which is in the South Alum Creek neighborhood in Columbus' South Side that includes where the foster mother and child reside, to search their property for anything that may look suspicious or out of place. Police did not explain why.

If something suspicious is found, residents are urged to contact the Division of Police nonemergency line at 614-645-4545 or the tip line at 614-645-2228.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Arrest warrant issued for Columbus foster mom over boy's Ambert Alert