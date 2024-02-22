Arrington, Perry highlight border crisis, SB 4 during roundtable with local law enforcement

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, hosts a roundtable discussion and news conference about the border crisis with local law enforcement and state officials Tuesday morning in Lubbock.

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, on Tuesday said he supports Texas' legislative and law enforcement efforts to curb illegal immigration at the southern border.

Arrington met with law enforcement, local and state elected officials for a roundtable discussion and news conference on what he called a "self-inflicted border disaster" Tuesday morning at the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. Arrington, along with state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, and state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, heard from police chiefs and sheriffs from across the region on what they are seeing in their communities and highlighted legislative efforts to assist them.

"We just wanted to let them know that we understand this is an unprecedented, unmitigated disaster, and Texas is at ground zero," Arrington said. "Our communities, even here in West Texas and in rural areas, have been affected in a big way and in a disastrous way, and I think any honest and objective American understands that our commander in chief, the president of the United States, has abdicated his first and most important job — and that is to provide for the common defense and secure our southern border."

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said crime is on the rise in Lubbock and its rural neighbors due in large part to cross-border drug trafficking.

"The bottom line is our communities are getting overrun," Rowe said. "We've got our Border Patrol, (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) folks tied up with family units pouring over the border. What they're not doing is interdicting narcotics that are getting into our communities and causing a tremendous amount of harm."

Rowe and others highlighted the increasing presence of often-deadly fentanyl in South Plains communities.

"What we're testing alone in Lubbock, Texas, seven out of 10 (illicit) pills tested right here contain a lethal dose of fentanyl," Rowe said. "A primary pillar of cartel organization and narcotics trafficking is to use our small and rural areas."

Arrington called attention to an amicus brief he authored and filed last week in an Austin federal court supporting the state in United States vs. Texas. The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to block Perry's S.B. 4, which criminalizes illegal entry to Texas from another nation and allows state judges to order illegal immigrants to return.

The DOJ argues Texas is overstepping its role by taking on duties reserved for the federal government. Arrington's amicus brief, which 45 other legislators signed on to, asserts Texas and other states have a constitutional right to defend itself against an "invasion."

"We stand with Gov. Abbott, Chairman Burrows, Chairman Perry and our state leaders in their legal argument that is central to all this: When the feds fail, when things break down and you have willful disregard for the laws of the land and no interest in defending our southern border … it would be reckless and irresponsible for our state leaders not to step up and defend our citizens and our border," Arrington said.

Perry said he expects the U.S. district judge to enjoin S.B. 4 and the case to ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

"There are politics involved in this conversation," Perry said. "It probably is a lot larger issue than a district court should attempt, so it needs to move up through the process. This is the start of the process."

Arrington also spotlighted H. Res. 50, legislation he recently filed supporting states' right to self-defense.

"We don't need to pass a new law. We need to affirm the states' sovereign right of self defense when this circumstance presents itself. That's what H. Res. 50 does," Arrington said.

